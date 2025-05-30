Kenya: Principal Secretary (PS) Oluga Calls For Increased Funding To Strengthen Family Planning Programme
Medical Services Principal Secretary, Dr. Ouma Oluga, has called on the Parliamentary Committee on Health to prioritise increased resource allocation to the national family planning programme.
Speaking in Mombasa during a high-level stakeholder meeting on family planning commodity financing advocacy, Dr. Oluga underscored the critical need for sustained investment to ensure equitable access to family planning services across the country.
“To continue offering equitable and reliable access to family planning, the programme requires approximately USD 25 million-equivalent to Ksh. 3.2 billion-annually for the procurement, warehousing, and distribution of commodities,” he said.
He noted that public education remains a key component of the programme's success, emphasizing that access alone is not enough without corresponding awareness.“There is clear and compelling evidence that investing in family planning pays off. A 2018 cost-benefit analysis revealed that for every one shilling invested in family planning, Kenya saves up to four shillings in health care, education, and social services,” he added.
Dr. Oluga identified low public awareness and limited access to commodities as major challenges hindering the effectiveness of the programme. He urged for deliberate efforts to address these barriers.“We must help the population understand the value of family planning. As the Ministry of Health, our role is to implement what society needs and supports,” he said.
The Principal Secretary affirmed that family planning is not only a health intervention but a national investment with long-term social and economic returns.“It is a social equalizer, a means of promoting education, and a powerful lever for economic development. It is about saving lives, enhancing resilience, and securing a prosperous future for generations to come,” he stated.
He further emphasized that children born into planned families are more likely to thrive-receiving adequate nutrition, accessing education, and reaching their full potential.
Dr. Oluga described family planning as a cornerstone for public health, a pathway to unlock the demographic dividend, and a hallmark of a progressive, forward-looking nation.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
