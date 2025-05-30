Neil Galjaard Steps Down From Markel UK. Lee Mooney Appointed As Part Of Leadership Transition

LONDON, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL ), today announced that Neil Galjaard will step down from his role as Managing Director of Markel UK.

Since Galjaard took on the leadership role of Markel UK in 2016, revenue has grown by 200%, profitability has improved and the insurer has been recognised as the number 1 insurer for service in commercial lines1. He recently led the development of the business's new five-year strategy – the core focus of which is to increase relevance with distribution partners and clients, bringing the best of Markel to the UK regional market. As Galjaard's personal plans did not see him working in a full-time capacity throughout this period, he decided to step down once a successor had been found.

Henrik Bjornstad, Managing Director – National Markets at Markel International, commented: "It's hard to overstate the importance Neil has had for our National Markets UK business. Under his leadership we have been voted the number 1 insurer for service in Commercial Lines three times and we have tripled in size while improving profit levels. The transformation he has helped to achieve, and the development of the new five-year strategy, mean we couldn't be better positioned for future success. I'm incredibly grateful for all he has achieved and wish him the very best in the next phase of his professional and personal journey."

Galjaard commented: 'I couldn't be more proud of what the team at Markel UK has accomplished during my tenure, and I'm confident the business will deliver on the ambitious growth strategy we've developed for the next five years. Unfortunately, my personal plans do not see me working in a full-time capacity until 2030, and I believe in the need for a leader who's able to see that through. I wish Lee and the team every success in the future and look forward to seeing the continued growth of the business that will be achieved together with our broker partners."

Lee Mooney has been appointed to replace Galjaard as the leader of Markel's UK regional business, subject to regulatory approval. Lee will take over the leadership of the business towards the end of June.

An experienced insurance industry leader, Mooney spent more than 25 years at RSA, most recently leading the UK Commercial Lines Business. In his new role, he will be based in Leeds and report to Henrik Bjornstad.

Bjornstad said: "Lee is a strategic business leader with credible experience in a range of areas that form part of our UK business and vision for future success. He also has a fantastic reputation with brokers and distribution partners. I've no doubt he'll build on the strong foundations already in place and deliver on the next phase of our profitable growth ambitions."

"I'm excited to be joining Markel and look forward to building on the strong foundations and reputation it has in the UK," said Mooney. "Markel is renowned for its people-powered approach and exceptional customer service. The vision to build broader teams and propositions on the back of such strength is an opportunity that I am delighted to be a part of. I can't wait to meet up with the team and work together to make the most of the opportunities that await us."

1 Insurance Times. Five-Star Service Rating Report: Commercial Lines. (2021, 2024 & 2025)

