Vietnam Vaccine Market Outlook To 2029 Government Reinforces Vaccine Production Capabilities With 20 Local Vaccine Types

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vietnam's vaccine market, valued at $945M, is expanding due to increased government funding for the EPI, rising private sector involvement, and demand for life-course immunization. Key regions include the Red River Delta, with urban hubs like Hanoi. Challenges like rural healthcare disparities remain.

The Vietnam Vaccine Market, valued at USD 945 million, has experienced consistent growth over the past five years, driven by increased government funding under the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), rising private sector participation, and a growing demand for life-course immunization among adults and the elderly. Enhanced awareness and income levels have propelled the demand for paid vaccines outside the EPI, such as HPV and influenza, bolstered by improved domestic production and expanded public-private distribution networks.

Geographically, the market is concentrated in regions like the Red River Delta and the North Central & Central Coast, primarily due to their large urban populations and robust medical infrastructure. These areas host over 5,600 healthcare facilities, constituting 47% of Vietnam's medical infrastructure. Cities like Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Da Nang serve as immunization hubs due to high disease awareness, extensive public health outreach, and better access to both routine and paid vaccination programs. The presence of medical universities, regulatory bodies, and readiness of supply chains further establishes their prominence in the national vaccine landscape.

The Vietnamese government has strengthened vaccine regulations under the EPI by boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities. In 2023, the Ministry of Health committed to producing at least 20 types of vaccines using 30 production technologies locally. Vietnam enforces strict oversight through provincial CDCs and mandates licensing for all vaccination centers, ensuring compliance with safety and quality standards.

Vietnam Vaccine Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel: The market is segmented into Public and Private Sectors. The public sector dominates through the national EPI network, which covers all 63 provinces with over 14,000 vaccination sites. However, the private sector is expanding in urban areas, offering paid vaccines through hospitals and retail chains to meet the rising consumer demand for premium immunization services.

By Age Group: Segmentation is into Pediatric, Adult, and Geriatric categories. Pediatric vaccines lead due to high birth rates and mandated early-life immunizations, with over 1.4 million births annually fueling demand for vaccines like BCG, DTP, and polio. School-based delivery programs continue to cement pediatric dominance in the immunization landscape.

Vietnam Vaccine Market Competitive Landscape

The market is led by global pharmaceutical giants such as MSD, GSK, and Sanofi, supported by domestic manufacturers like IVAC, benefiting from government support. These players leverage extensive vaccine portfolios, global regulatory certifications, and advanced distribution systems to ensure high coverage through effective production capabilities and nationwide cold chain-enabled delivery frameworks.

Vietnam Vaccine Market Analysis

Growth Drivers



High Private Sector Involvement: Over 2,660 private sites enhance market access, improving immunization rates across various income segments.

Expanding Domestic Vaccine Production : Aiming for self-sufficiency, Vietnam's commitment to local manufacturing aims to master 30 vaccine technologies by 2030. Increase in Budget for EPI Program: A boost from 6 to 14 vaccines from 1985 to 2022 reflects a policy focus on comprehensive immunization coverage.

Market Challenges



Urban-Rural Disparities : Limited healthcare access in rural regions leads to lower vaccination rates. Lack of Cold Chain Facilities : Insufficient storage capacity impacts distribution efficiency and leads to higher wastage.

Future Outlook

The Vietnamese Vaccine market is poised for steady growth, driven by private sector expansion, governmental support, and technological advancements in domestic production. Increased urbanization and healthcare awareness will fuel demand, while strategic collaborations, local R&D, and mRNA technology transfers are expected to enhance vaccine access, especially in underserved regions.

Opportunities



Rise in Paid Vaccination Outside EPI : Consumer interest in vaccines such as HPV, influenza, and shingles is rising, offering long-term growth prospects. Growth in Life-Course Immunization Programs: Adult vaccine coverage is broadening with urbanization and increased healthcare spending, diversifying the immunization base.

Company Coverage:



MSD

GSK

Sanofi

Pfizer IVAC

Key Topics Covered:



Vietnam Vaccine Market Overview

Vietnam Vaccine Market Size and Segmentation



Market Size of Vietnam Vaccine Market (2018-2030F)



Segmentation by Age Group (2024 & 2030F)



Segmentation by Technology (2024 & 2030F)



Segmentation by Purpose (2024 & 2030F)



Segmentation by Region (2024 & 2030F)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel (2024 & 2030F)

3. Vietnam Vaccine Industry Analysis



3.1. Vaccination Rate by Major Type of Diseases



3.2. Market Trends and Developments



3.3. Market Challenges



3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Relevant Regulations and Standards for Vaccine Market in Vietnam

Vietnam Vaccine Market Competitive Landscape



Ecosystem of Vietnam Vaccine Market



Market Share of Key Players (2024) Cross Comparison of Key Players in Vietnam Vaccine Market

