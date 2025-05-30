North America Customer Experience Management Outsourcing Report 2025 With Leading CXM Companies Spotlighted

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report analyzes the North American Customer Experience Management (CXM) landscape, focusing on outsourced services originating from the U.S. or Canada. It highlights top companies based on Growth and Innovation scores, detailing market positioning, competitive profiles, and benchmarks across 10 criteria.

The "Customer Experience Management Outsourcing in North America, 2025: Frost Radar Report"

This report examines the North American CXM landscape. It includes outsourcing services alone, excluding operations performed in-house and in shared service centers. Furthermore, it encompasses revenue associated with customer interactions that originate in the United States or Canada, regardless of the fulfillment model. This includes onshore, nearshore, offshore, home-agent, automated, and technology-enabled fulfillment.

CXM is a subset of the much broader business process outsourcing (BPO) industry. Usually, it is defined as a business arrangement in which a company contracts an outside supplier to perform a service rather than accomplishing it in-house. Services can range from handling customer interactions to complex back-office processes to managing the entire relationship between consumers and brands throughout the customer lifecycle. Suppliers specialize in dealing with high volumes of inbound and outbound customer interactions for customer care, retention, and acquisition; help desk; technical support; collections; and telemarketing/telesales for business clients.

The publisher considered several factors for a company to be included in this report, such as:



Local market presence and brand awareness. A company must demonstrate that it regularly sells and operates CX services.

Brand awareness through comprehensive and consistent marketing programs . The company also assists in developing strong partnership opportunities for sales and product integrations.

Total revenue . The company exhibits annual revenues of at least $300 million US dollars in sales for NA clients, regardless of the fulfillment region (onshore, nearshore, offshore).

Local clients . The company should demonstrate that it has a minimum of 25 active NA clients in several industry verticals.

Innovation initiatives . Participants must prove that they have several product development endeavors and that they have a significant impact in the marketplace. Ethical considerations . Participants must adhere to several environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

In a highly fragmented market composed of more than 500 organizations, the publisher independently plotted the top 21 companies in this analysis.

This report reveals the positioning of the key companies in the North American (NA) customer experience management (CXM) industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies, based on their strengths, opportunities, and market position. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where only a limited number of leading providers are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation Indexes are recognized as best practice recipients.

The Growth Index is a measure of a company's growth performance and track record, along with its ability to develop and execute a fully aligned growth strategy and vision; a robust growth pipeline system; and effective market, competitor, and end-user-focused sales and marketing strategies.

The Innovation Index is a measure of a company's ability to develop products/services/solutions that are developed with a clear understanding of disruptive Mega Trends, are globally applicable, can evolve and expand to serve multiple markets, and are aligned to customers' changing needs.



Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Customer Experience Management Outsourcing in North America

Companies to Action



Best Practices & Growth Opportunities

