Swiss Visionary Heinz Marzohl Named Arttour International Artist Of The Year 2025

Master Artist Heinz Marzohl Named ArtTour International Artist of the Year 2025

Top 60 Masters Awards - Artists During the Ceremony

Cover of the 2025 edition of ArtTour International's Top 60 Masters, featuring artwork by Heinz Marzohl, Artist of the Year.

Heinz Marzohl named Artist of the Year 2025 at the Top 60 Masters Awards, the“Oscars of the Visual Arts,” dedicated this year to world peace.

FERRARA, FERRARA, ITALY, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Honored at the Prestigious“Oscars of the Visual Arts” in Ferrara, Italy

In a moment of profound global recognition, Swiss artist Heinz Marzohl has been named Artist of the Year 2025 by ArtTour International Magazine. The distinguished honor was presented during the annual Top 60 Masters Awards Ceremony, held at the storied Ridotto del Teatro Comunale di Ferrara, where centuries of artistic tradition converged with a contemporary call for unity and peace.

Revered as the“Oscars of the Visual Arts,” the Top 60 Masters Awards represent one of the most prestigious accolades in the international art world. Each year, sixty artists from across the globe are selected for their technical excellence, creative vision, and meaningful contributions to the evolution of visual culture. This year's ceremony was imbued with even greater significance, as the event was dedicated to advocating for world peace, echoing the conviction that art must not only reflect the world, but help heal it.

At the heart of this gathering stood Heinz Marzohl, whose work has long transcended conventional boundaries. Drawing upon principles of geometry, metaphysics, and sacred balance, Marzohl composes works that feel both ancient and futuristic-maps of the inner world rendered in form and color. His paintings, radiant with precision and depth, invite the viewer into a quiet contemplation of universal truths. To witness his work is to encounter stillness with structure, beauty with order, and a kind of visual music that speaks across cultures and languages.

The city of Ferrara, with its Renaissance spirit and open-hearted cultural landscape, provided the perfect setting for this year's international celebration. As artists and thought-leaders gathered under its vaulted ceilings, a shared message rang clear: creativity is not a luxury, but a necessity in times of transformation. In this spirit, the 2025 Top 60 Masters Awards were not only a tribute to artistic excellence, but a unified stand for peace, sustainability, and the enduring role of the arts in building a more compassionate world.

Founded by renowned artist and cultural changemaker Viviana Puello, ArtTour International has spent the past sixteen years championing artists whose work transcends the decorative and dares to illuminate. Under Puello's visionary leadership, the magazine and its flagship awards have become a vital platform for global artistic voices-particularly those who use their gifts to challenge, uplift, and connect.

With Heinz Marzohl receiving the title of Artist of the Year 2025, ArtTour International honors not just an individual, but an ethos: that mastery is not merely a matter of skill, but of presence, insight, and courageous expression. In a time that calls for visionaries, Marzohl stands as a beacon-reminding us all that through the lens of art, we can remember our shared humanity and imagine a future shaped by beauty, truth, and peace.

