Dubai: New Mall Opens In Al Khawaneej With Latest Union Coop

Union Coop has officially inaugurated its latest project, 'Al Khawaneej Mall' in Al Khawaneej 2, Dubai.

Spread over approximately 70,000 sqft, the new mall features a hypermarket, a diverse range of retail and service outlets, and outdoor parking spaces. This is part of government-backed Union Coop's ongoing expansion plan to serve key residential areas and vital locations across the emirate.

At its core is the hypermarket that anchors the development, complemented by a mix of retail outlets, service centres, a nursery, and a petrol service station.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The opening was attended by Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, chairman and Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, and Thilal Bin Quraish Alfalasi, support sector CEO assistant, alongside dignitaries, employees, suppliers, strategic partners, and shoppers.

Al Hashemi stated:“The project is much more than just a shopping centre or a mall, but a thoughtfully designed social-retail space, which seeks to offer exceptional customer experience that aligns with state-of-art Dubai standards. The architectural style is flexible, family-centric and people-friendly.”

Visitors can explore a diverse selection of brands, restaurants, cafés, a currency exchange, and a bank, all under one roof, thereby making Al Khawaneej Mall a comprehensive destination for shopping, dining, and daily services.

Developed on commercial land in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MRHE), the project underscores a strong synergy between cooperative and government sectors to elevate community living standards in the emirate.