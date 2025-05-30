UAE-Pakistan Travel: PIA Relaunches Direct Flights From Dubai To Skardu

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on May 30 the re-launch of its direct service between Dubai International (DXB) airport and Pakistan's Skardu (KDU) city.

The launch was held at the PIA office in Dubai, and attended by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General. The event also welcomed members of a foreign tourist group travelling on the inaugural flight, underscoring the growing interest in Pakistan's scenic northern areas.

Sarmad Aizaz, regional manager of PIA, said the launch of this seasonal flight is a“significant step toward boosting tourism and strengthening people-to-people ties between the UAE and Pakistan.”

Pakistan's national carrier emerged from financial turbulence and recorded its first-ever net profit in over two decades. The announcement came ahead of a second attempt by the government to sell the airline.

"PIACL Board today has approved its accounts FY 2024, and after 21 years, it has achieved an operating profit of Rs9.3 Billion ($33.14 million) and net profit of Rs26.2 Billion (after deferred tax adjustment)," said Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Defence and Aviation Minister.

Pakistan had offloaded nearly 80 per cent of the airline's legacy debt and shifted it to government books ahead of the privatisation attempt.