Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE-Pakistan Travel: PIA Relaunches Direct Flights From Dubai To Skardu

UAE-Pakistan Travel: PIA Relaunches Direct Flights From Dubai To Skardu


2025-05-30 04:23:48
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on May 30 the re-launch of its direct service between Dubai International (DXB) airport and Pakistan's Skardu (KDU) city.

The launch was held at the PIA office in Dubai, and attended by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General. The event also welcomed members of a foreign tourist group travelling on the inaugural flight, underscoring the growing interest in Pakistan's scenic northern areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sarmad Aizaz, regional manager of PIA, said the launch of this seasonal flight is a“significant step toward boosting tourism and strengthening people-to-people ties between the UAE and Pakistan.”

Pakistan's national carrier emerged from financial turbulence and recorded its first-ever net profit in over two decades. The announcement came ahead of a second attempt by the government to sell the airline.

"PIACL Board today has approved its accounts FY 2024, and after 21 years, it has achieved an operating profit of Rs9.3 Billion ($33.14 million) and net profit of Rs26.2 Billion (after deferred tax adjustment)," said Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Defence and Aviation Minister.

Pakistan had offloaded nearly 80 per cent of the airline's legacy debt and shifted it to government books ahead of the privatisation attempt.

MENAFN30052025000049011007ID1109614943

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search