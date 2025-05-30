Dubai Rents: Tenants Show Strong Preference For Professionally Managed Units

Dubai's rental market is shifting towards higher expectations for professional property management, a survey showed.

According to data from Betterhomes, a real estate management firm, tenants in Dubai show a strong preference for professionally managed properties, with 75 per cent of currently residing in one. Among the remaining respondents, 15 per cent confirmed that their property is not professionally managed, while 9 per cent were unsure. This indicates that property management services are becoming the norm, with the vast majority of tenants already benefiting from them.

An overwhelming 83 per cent of tenants expect maintenance issues to be resolved within 24 hours, reinforcing the necessity of efficient service delivery, the survey showed.“Tenants also value the professional handling of contracts, legal compliance, and having a single point of contact for all concerns, all of which contribute to a smoother rental experience. These benefits are so significant that 54 per cent of tenants admitted to rejecting properties solely because they were not professionally managed,” the survey said. Reflecting this trend, Betterhomes' managed portfolio is currently at 96 per cent occupancy.

“The results of this survey confirm what we have seen in the market-tenants today demand professional property management. It is no longer just about collecting rent; it is about delivering an exceptional living experience,” Niral Jhaveri, Director of Property Management at Betterhomes, said.

The contrast between managed and non-managed experiences is striking, with 72 per cent of tenants who have lived in both confirming that professional management significantly improved their rental experience. This preference is further reinforced by the fact that 69 per cent of tenants have considered moving out due to poor maintenance or slow responses from landlords.

“Property managers must implement effective systems to address maintenance requests promptly, ensuring a seamless experience that fosters long-term occupancy. Moreover, professional property management plays a crucial role in tenant retention. Renters value structured support, a dedicated point of contact, and legally sound processes, all of which contribute to a more stable and predictable rental experience, ultimately reducing turnover rates,” Betterhomes said in a statement.

The survey data clearly shows tenants value well-managed properties and are willing to pay more for them.“By focusing on faster maintenance, transparent contracts, and hassle-free living, property managers can improve tenant satisfaction, reduce turnover, and increase long-term profitability,” the statement said.