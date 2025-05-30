UAE Condemns Israel's Alleged 'Historical Map' That Includes Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria

The UAE has condemned the publishing of maps by official Israeli government social media accounts that include parts of Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

These maps, which were posted on social media platforms, claim they are 'historical Israel'.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated the maps are "an attempt to perpetuate the occupation and constitute a flagrant violation of international laws".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority affirmed in a statement the UAE's categorical rejection of all provocative practices aimed at changing the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territories, and all measures that violate international legitimacy resolutions, which threaten further dangerous escalation and tension, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

The authority also stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as to put an end to illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The ministry renewed its call on the United Nations and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities in promoting security and peace by resolving chronic issues and conflicts in the region.

It also indicated that building peace in the region is the way to consolidate the pillars of sustainable stability and security and meet the aspirations of its peoples for comprehensive development and a decent life.

ALSO READ:

UAE foreign minister discusses escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza with Israel FM

UAE evacuates 55 critically wounded people from Gaza along with their family members

UAE strongly condemns Israel minister's entry into Al Aqsa Mosque