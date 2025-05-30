Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions - Souru


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 MAY 2025 AT 15.00. P.M. EET, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS


Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' transactions - Souru
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Souru, Markus
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18_20250527134104_50
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-28
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 599 Unit price: 7.5129 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 599 Volume weighted average price: 7.5129 EUR

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:
Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, ...

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


