Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions - Liiri
Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' transactions - Liiri
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Liiri, Sarianna
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18_20250527134104_49
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-28
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 639 Unit price: 7.5129 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 639 Volume weighted average price: 7.5129 EUR
Oma Savings Bank Plc
Additional information:
Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, ...
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.
OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.
