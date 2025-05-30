UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|As of and for the three months ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2024
|2024
|2025
|In 000's
|Number of customer accounts
|2,247.4
|2,449.3
|2,526.7
|Number of customers with deposits
|933.4
|1,092.0
|1,152.9
|Number of options and futures contracts traded
|10,850.3
|18,926.3
|20,400.7
|In USD millions
|Trading volume
|85,410.6
|198,016.9
|217,453.6
|Trading volume of stocks
|28,606.3
|55,502.6
|59,453.4
|Total account balance
|32,872.1
|41,725.2
|45,861.9
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total revenues were US$122.6 million, an increase of 55.3% from US$78.9 million in the same quarter of last year.
Commissions were US$58.3 million, an increase of 109.8% from US$27.8 million in the same quarter of last year, due to an increase in trading volume.
Financing service fees were US$2.6 million, a decrease of 9.6% from US$2.8 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to a decrease of the account balance of our fully disclosed account customers.
Interest income was US$53.8 million, an increase of 22.7% from US$43.8 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the increase in margin financing and securities lending activities of our consolidated account customers.
Other revenues were US$7.9 million, an increase of 76.8% from US$4.5 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to an increase in currency exchange income and wealth management income.
Interest expense was US$15.0 million, an increase of 1.7% from US$14.8 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the increase in funding for margin financing activities.
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Total operating costs and expenses were US$67.1 million, an increase of 32.1% from US$50.8 million in the same quarter of last year.
Execution and clearing expenses were US$5.3 million, an increase of 139.3% from US$2.2 million in the same quarter of last year due to an increase in our trading volume.
Employee compensation and benefits expenses were US$33.8 million, an increase of 21.7% from US$27.8 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to an increase of global headcount to support our global expansion.
Occupancy, depreciation and amortization expenses were US$2.1 million, a slight increase of 0.2% from US$2.1 million in the same quarter of last year.
Communication and market data expenses were US$9.8 million, an increase of 14.4% from US$8.6 million in the same quarter of last year due to increased IT-related service fees.
Marketing and branding expenses were US$10.9 million, an increase of 147.5% from US$4.4 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to higher marketing spending this quarter.
General and administrative expenses were US$5.1 million, a decrease of 9.4% from US$5.7 million in the same quarter of last year due to a decrease in professional service fees.
NET INCOME attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$30.4 million, as compared to a net income of US$12.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Net income per ADS – diluted was US$0.166, as compared to a net income per ADS – diluted of US$0.077 in the same quarter of last year.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech, which excludes share-based compensation, was US$36.0 million, as compared to a US$14.7 million non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted was US$0.198 as compared to a non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted of US$0.092 in the same quarter of last year.
For the first quarter of 2025, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted was 184,472,928. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had a total of 2,649,914,037 Class A and B ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 176,660,936 ADSs.
CERTAIN OTHER FINANCIAL ITEMS
As of March 31, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and long-term deposits were US$406.4 million, compared to US$396 million as of December 31, 2024.
As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for doubtful accounts on receivables from customers was US$14.8 million compared to US$15.3 million as of December 31, 2024.
In December 2023, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued Accounting Standards Update No. 2023-08, Intangibles-Goodwill and Other-Crypto Assets (Subtopic 350-60): Accounting for and Disclosure of Crypto Assets (“ASU 2023-08”). ASU 2023-08 requires certain crypto assets to be measured at fair value separately on the balance sheet with changes reported in the statement of operations each reporting period.
The Company adopted this guidance from January 1, 2025, and the Company recorded such crypto asset balance in Crypto assets held as of March 31, 2025, with a cumulative-effect adjustment of US$2.3 million to the opening balance of Retained earnings.
Updates to Management and Directors
Mr. Ming Liao departed from the position of Independent Director at the Company due to personal reasons, effective May 28, 2025. Mr. Liao's departure was not the result from any disagreement with the Company.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech and non-GAAP net income per ADS - diluted as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We define non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP net income per ADS - diluted is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs.
We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to total operating costs and expenses, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review these historical non-GAAP financial measures in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
About UP Fintech Holding Limited
UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its“mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses.
For more information on the Company, please visit: .
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward−looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward−looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“may,”“might,”“aim,”“likely to,”“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar statements or expressions. Among other statements, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, the Company's strategic and operational plans and expectations regarding growth and expansion of its business lines, and the Company's plans for future financing of its business contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties, including the earnings conference call. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward−looking statements. Forward−looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to effectively implement its growth strategies; trends and competition in global financial markets; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; the cooperation relationships with our business partners and shareholders such as Interactive Brokers LLC and Xiaomi Corporation and its affiliates; and governmental policies and regulations affecting the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China, Singapore and other countries. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 23, 2025. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC.
| UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in U.S. dollars ("US$"))
| As of
December 31,
| As of
March 31,
|2024
|2025
|US$
|US$
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|393,576,874
|403,891,218
|Cash-segregated for regulatory purpose
|2,464,683,625
|2,849,477,420
|Term deposits
|1,075,260
|1,101,083
|Receivables from customers (net of allowance of US$15,284,002 and US$14,790,668 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025)
|1,052,972,649
|1,221,616,295
|Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations
|2,305,740,507
|2,556,498,087
|Financial instruments held, at fair value
|75,547,082
|177,479,943
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|17,629,819
|19,529,054
|Amounts due from related parties
|16,720,671
|13,821,867
|Total current assets
|6,327,946,487
|7,243,414,967
|Non-current assets:
|Long-term deposits
|1,369,994
|1,378,037
|Right-of-use assets
|10,880,673
|12,736,333
|Property, equipment and intangible assets, net
|15,358,528
|15,750,823
|Crypto assets held
|-
|3,410,986
|Goodwill
|2,492,668
|2,492,668
|Long-term investments
|7,658,809
|7,473,531
|Equity method investment
|10,203,622
|10,305,433
|Other non-current assets
|6,828,553
|8,623,671
|Deferred tax assets
|8,573,135
|9,931,234
|Total non-current assets
|63,365,982
|72,102,716
|Total assets
|6,391,312,469
|7,315,517,683
|Current liabilities:
|Payables to customers
|3,574,651,125
|4,333,279,026
|Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations:
|1,914,769,701
|1,975,967,952
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|67,263,254
|75,891,783
|Lease liabilities-current
|4,153,928
|4,845,376
|Amounts due to related parties
|874,331
|53,588,763
|Total current liabilities
|5,561,712,339
|6,443,572,900
|Convertible bonds
|159,505,397
|160,158,584
|Lease liabilities- non-current
|5,902,323
|6,992,755
|Deferred tax liabilities
|2,068,661
|2,161,995
|Total liabilities
|5,729,188,720
|6,612,886,234
|Mezzanine equity
|Redeemable non-controlling interest
|7,177,668
|5,518,571
|Total Mezzanine equity
|7,177,668
|5,518,571
|Shareholders' equity:
|Class A ordinary shares
|25,427
|25,523
|Class B ordinary shares
|976
|976
|Additional paid-in capital
|619,030,730
|624,497,561
|Statutory reserve
|12,425,463
|12,425,463
|Retained earnings
|37,843,547
|70,712,884
|Treasury stock
|(2,172,819
|)
|(2,172,819
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(11,919,310
|)
|(8,090,989
|)
|Total UP Fintech shareholders' equity
|655,234,014
|697,398,599
|Non-controlling interests
|(287,933
|)
|(285,721
|)
|Total equity
|654,946,081
|697,112,878
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
|6,391,312,469
|7,315,517,683
|UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|(All amounts in U.S. dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares (or ADSs) and per share (or ADS) data)
|For the three months ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2024
|2024
|2025
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Revenues:
|Commissions
|27,786,218
|55,964,174
|58,307,151
|Interest related income
|Financing service fees
|2,832,065
|2,770,419
|2,560,432
|Interest income
|43,841,220
|55,762,091
|53,805,393
|Other revenues
|4,488,989
|9,605,165
|7,936,987
|Total revenues
|78,948,492
|124,101,849
|122,609,963
|Interest expense
|(14,789,835
|)
|(16,731,341
|)
|(15,041,810
|)
|Total Net revenues
|64,158,657
|107,370,508
|107,568,153
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Execution and clearing
|(2,230,863
|)
|(6,095,132
|)
|(5,338,917
|)
|Employee compensation and benefits
|(27,787,218
|)
|(37,163,110
|)
|(33,805,808
|)
|Occupancy, depreciation and amortization
|(2,144,337
|)
|(2,137,586
|)
|(2,149,308
|)
|Communication and market data
|(8,561,482
|)
|(11,787,814
|)
|(9,794,869
|)
|Marketing and branding
|(4,390,987
|)
|(9,507,918
|)
|(10,867,048
|)
|General and administrative
|(5,667,137
|)
|(6,432,737
|)
|(5,136,346
|)
|Total operating costs and expenses
|(50,782,024
|)
|(73,124,297
|)
|(67,092,296
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Others, net
|3,615,219
|3,469,021
|(1,340,064
|)
|Income before income tax
|16,991,852
|37,715,232
|39,135,793
|Income tax expenses
|(4,528,297
|)
|(9,488,084
|)
|(8,549,158
|)
|Net income
|12,463,555
|28,227,148
|30,586,635
|Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(17,914
|)
|12,563
|11,527
|Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(151,322
|)
|(164,328
|)
|(155,983
|)
|Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech
|12,330,147
|28,050,257
|30,419,125
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments
|-
|343,892
|-
|Changes in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment
|(4,791,040
|)
|(17,440,809
|)
|3,826,640
|Total Comprehensive income
|7,672,515
|11,130,231
|34,413,275
|Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(13,454
|)
|24,226
|9,845
|Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(151,322
|)
|(164,328
|)
|(155,983
|)
|Total Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech
|7,534,647
|10,941,677
|34,247,447
|Net income per ordinary share:
|Basic
|0.005
|0.011
|0.012
|Diluted
|0.005
|0.011
|0.011
|Net income per ADS (1 ADS represents 15 Class A ordinary shares):
|Basic
|0.079
|0.164
|0.173
|Diluted
|0.077
|0.158
|0.166
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share:
|Basic
|2,342,468,897
|2,557,911,677
|2,634,972,699
|Diluted
|2,452,022,959
|2,687,607,158
|2,767,093,920
| Reconciliations of Unaudited Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures
(All amounts in U.S. dollars ("US$"), except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)
|
For the three months ended March 31,2024
|
For the three months ended December 31,2024
|
For the three months ended March 31,2025
|non-GAAP
|non-GAAP
|non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustment
|non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustment
|non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustment
|non-GAAP
|US$
|US$
|US$
|US$
|US$
|US$
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|2,380,637
|(1
|)
|2,421,342
|(1
|)
|5,621,791
|(1
|)
|
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech
|12,330,147
|2,380,637
|14,710,784
|28,050,257
|2,421,342
|30,471,599
|30,419,125
|5,621,791
|36,040,916
|Net income per ADS - diluted
|0.077
|0.092
|0.158
|0.172
|0.166
|0.198
|Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating diluted net income per ADS
|163,468,197
|163,468,197
|179,173,811
|179,173,811
|184,472,928
|184,472,928
(1) Share-based compensation.
Legal Disclaimer:
