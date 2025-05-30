Yoga Mat Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Company Profiles Of Manduka, Ecoyoga, Aurorae, Eupromed, Yaazhtex, Jade Yoga, Prana, Hugger Mugger, Lululemon Athletica, LIFORME, Arcturus Foam And Grip

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yoga Mat Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global yoga mat market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% to attain US$25.712 billion in 2030 from US$16.303 billion in 2025.

The global yoga mat market is increasing due to growing health awareness and an improving lifestyle. The rising prevalence of obesity and associated diseases is pressuring people to opt for a healthy lifestyle. More people are opting for yoga over gyms and other exercises, as the former does not have any side effects or drawbacks. This is significantly bolstering the demand for yoga mats in different regions.



Market Trends:



Affordability and Government Initiatives: Rising government efforts to promote yoga and Ayurveda in various countries are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Popularity of Yoga: The growing consumer preference for yoga is a key factor fueling market expansion. As yoga and meditation gain global traction, the demand for efficient and sustainable yoga mats is projected to rise significantly.

Innovation in Yoga Mat Technology: The introduction of smart yoga mats equipped with sensors and AI-based technology is enhancing the user experience, further boosting demand for these products. North America's Market Growth: The high prevalence of stress-related illnesses in North America is encouraging more people to adopt yoga for mental and physical well-being. Additionally, increasing rates of obesity and diabetes are prompting individuals to turn to affordable yoga practices, contributing to market expansion in the region.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Manduka, Ecoyoga Ltd., Aurorae, LLC., EuProMed s.r.o., Yaazhtex, Jade Yoga, prAna, Hugger Mugger, Lululemon Athletica, LIFORME, Arcturus Foam Industries (NMG Computech. Pvt. Ltd.), and Grip International Pvt. Ltd., among others:

Report Coverage:



Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) for:



Manduka



Ecoyoga Ltd.



Aurorae, LLC



EuProMed s.r.o.



Yaazhtex



Jade Yoga



prAna



Hugger Mugger



Lululemon Athletica



LIFORME



Arcturus Foam Industries (NMG Computech Pvt. Ltd.) Grip International Pvt. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

