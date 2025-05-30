Yoga Mat Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Company Profiles Of Manduka, Ecoyoga, Aurorae, Eupromed, Yaazhtex, Jade Yoga, Prana, Hugger Mugger, Lululemon Athletica, LIFORME, Arcturus Foam And Grip
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|146
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$25.71 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Yoga Mat Market is analyzed into the following segments:
By Material Type
- PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomers) Rubber Cotton/Jute
By End-User
- Yoga Studios/ Fitness Clubs Household Others
By Distribution Channel
- Offline Online
By Geography
- North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa
