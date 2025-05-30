Yoga Mat Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Company Profiles Of Manduka, Ecoyoga, Aurorae, Eupromed, Yaazhtex, Jade Yoga, Prana, Hugger Mugger, Lululemon Athletica, LIFORME, Arcturus Foam And Grip

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-30 04:16:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key trends include rising yoga popularity, smart yoga mat innovation, and North America's market expansion due to stress-related illnesses. Major players include Manduka and Lululemon Athletica. This report offers insights on market trends, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities.

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yoga Mat Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global yoga mat market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% to attain US$25.712 billion in 2030 from US$16.303 billion in 2025.
The global yoga mat market is increasing due to growing health awareness and an improving lifestyle. The rising prevalence of obesity and associated diseases is pressuring people to opt for a healthy lifestyle. More people are opting for yoga over gyms and other exercises, as the former does not have any side effects or drawbacks. This is significantly bolstering the demand for yoga mats in different regions.


Market Trends:

  • Affordability and Government Initiatives: Rising government efforts to promote yoga and Ayurveda in various countries are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
  • Rising Popularity of Yoga: The growing consumer preference for yoga is a key factor fueling market expansion. As yoga and meditation gain global traction, the demand for efficient and sustainable yoga mats is projected to rise significantly.
  • Innovation in Yoga Mat Technology: The introduction of smart yoga mats equipped with sensors and AI-based technology is enhancing the user experience, further boosting demand for these products.
  • North America's Market Growth: The high prevalence of stress-related illnesses in North America is encouraging more people to adopt yoga for mental and physical well-being. Additionally, increasing rates of obesity and diabetes are prompting individuals to turn to affordable yoga practices, contributing to market expansion in the region.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Manduka, Ecoyoga Ltd., Aurorae, LLC., EuProMed s.r.o., Yaazhtex, Jade Yoga, prAna, Hugger Mugger, Lululemon Athletica, LIFORME, Arcturus Foam Industries (NMG Computech. Pvt. Ltd.), and Grip International Pvt. Ltd., among others:
Report Coverage:

  • Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
  • Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
  • Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
  • Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
  • Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) for:
    • Manduka
    • Ecoyoga Ltd.
    • Aurorae, LLC
    • EuProMed s.r.o.
    • Yaazhtex
    • Jade Yoga
    • prAna
    • Hugger Mugger
    • Lululemon Athletica
    • LIFORME
    • Arcturus Foam Industries (NMG Computech Pvt. Ltd.)
    • Grip International Pvt. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 146
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.71 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5%
Regions Covered Global

Global Yoga Mat Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Material Type

  • PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)
  • TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomers)
  • Rubber
  • Cotton/Jute

By End-User

  • Yoga Studios/ Fitness Clubs
  • Household
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

By Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

