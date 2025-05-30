Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


2025-05-30 04:16:45
Auction date 2025-05-30
Loan 1061
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0011281922
Maturity 2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1500 +/- 1500
Total bid volume, SEK mln 6,225
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,500
Number of bids 15
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 1.977 %
Lowest yield 1.977 %
Highest accepted yield 1.977 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2025-05-30
Loan 1056
Coupon 2.25 %
ISIN-code SE0004517290
Maturity 2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1200 +/- 1200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 4,325
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,200
Number of bids 15
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 2.143 %
Lowest yield 2.140 %
Highest accepted yield 2.145 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00



MENAFN30052025004107003653ID1109614857

