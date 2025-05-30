IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Is Going To Play Big Hand In Final, Says AB De Villiers
RCB outclassed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 on Thursday to get a direct spot in the final on the back of their all-round performance in Mullanpur. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma bagged three scalps each while Yash Dayal clinched two wickets to bundle out Punjab Kings for 101 in 14.1 overs in a crucial encounter.
In reply, opener Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 56 in 27 balls laced with six fours and three sixes to take the side an inch closer to their maiden title. Kohli, who is in sublime touch in the season, scored 12 runs before being dismissed by Kyle Jamieson. He has scored 614 runs in 14 matches so far, including eight half-centuries, and is the leading run-getter of the franchise this season.
Ahead of the all-important final, former Proteas cricketer backed Kohli to come big in the title clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. "The first time I saw him on the screen for PBKS vs RCB game, was when he got out of the bus, and I just saw a lot of focus in that guy. That's the typical kind of body language we're so used to seeing. And what I love most about this is - he didn't score runs today, but we still saw him right till the end, celebrating with the batters.
"The ultimate team man, and he looks very, very focused. Obviously, the job's not done yet, but I'm very excited to watch him play. I have no doubt in my mind he's going to play a big hand in the final," De Villiers said on JioHotstar.
De Villiers also spoke about RCB's journey and their potential to win the title.“I think 2011 was a really good chance to win the title. Everyone talks about the 2016 season, but let's forget about the past. Where are RCB now? In another final - 2025. It's closer than you think and smaller than you think. So hopefully those little moments will go in RCB's favour, come the 3rd of June.
"It was around the auction time when I felt like RCB really got the balance right this year. It's not a one-dimensional batting line-up, not a one-dimensional bowling line-up - there are options. I just loved the look of that squad when I saw it come out. They found a way to gel together as a unit. As you can see, all the players individually chipped in at times, and that is a sign of a healthy environment," he added.
