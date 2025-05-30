Moecc Concludes Training Course On Licensing And Inspection Of Nuclear Gauging Devices

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Radiation Protection Department, concluded yesterday a training course titled“Licensing and Inspection of Nuclear Gauging Devices,” held in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The five-day programme brought together a group of experts and specialists in the field of radiation safety. Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs Abdulhadi Al-Marri, attended the closing ceremony and presented certificates of appreciation to the participants who completed the training.

The course aimed to strengthen the capabilities of national personnel in monitoring and inspecting the use of radiation technologies in the industrial sector, thereby reinforcing radiation safety standards and ensuring the safe and responsible use of such technologies in Qatar.

The programme included both theoretical and practical training sessions covering international radiation safety requirements, technical inspection mechanisms, and the latest systems and technologies in radiation detection and monitoring. It also featured field applications simulating inspection and regulatory enforcement scenarios.

This course is part of the Ministry's efforts to develop regulatory and oversight infrastructure and to enhance collaboration with international specialized organizations in line with global best practices for protecting the environment and public health in the country.