403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Today 30/05: Bounces After GDP In America (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The British pound initially fell during the trading session on Thursday, only to turn around and bounce quite significantly after the Americans released the Preliminary GDP numbers. The numbers came out at 0.2% instead of the expected 0.3%, which had the US dollar selling off overall. All things being equal, this is a market that has been trying to find a reason to find support at the 1.34 level, and it just did it.
On the other hand, if we cannot keep the gains, that would be an absolutely horrible sign for the British pound, because it means that it could not take advantage of a weakening US economy, and a move below the 1.34 level really could send this market reeling to the downside.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIn that environment, I would anticipate that the market goes looking to the 50 Day EMA, which is closer to the 1.32 level. Breaking down below there then opens up the floodgates to much lower pricing, which is something that is possible, but will have to wait and see. If traders are worried about some type of global recession, then the US dollar may find a bit from that standpoint alone. On the other hand, if we break above the 1.3650 level, then I think we go looking to the 1.40 level, perhaps above there as well, as it could lead to a super cycle to the upside. In this short time frame though, I think we need to keep an eye on what happens next, we are most certainly in an area that could be consolidation.Ready to trade our GBP/USD daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UK in the industry for you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment