EUR/USD Forecast Today 30/05: Rallies After Low GDP (Chart)
- The euro initially fell hard against the US dollar, but then turned around to skyrocket after the preliminary GDP numbers in the United States came out at 0.2% instead of 0.3%. In fact, it was interesting to see that the US dollar started to give up gains a few hours before the announcement, almost like somebody knew it was coming out lower than anticipated. You saw this across the board, so questions will be asked about whether or not some information was leaked. When you watch Wall Street as of late, it seems like most of the information is getting leaked ahead of time, as the markets is starting to react in very odd ways.
