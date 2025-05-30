One Paper, 20 Years Of Damage

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A 1998 study falsely linked the MMR vaccine to autism and triggered a steep drop in immunisation rates. Nearly three decades later, the rumour persists. This content was published on May 30, 2025 - 09:00 8 minutes Vittoria Vardenega

All it took to spark“the most damaging medical hoaxExternal link of the last 100 years” was a five-page academic paper that falsely claimed a link between the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism.

The article, based on a sample of just 12 children, was debunked six years later and retracted, and its lead author Andrew Wakefield was stripped of his medical licence. But by then, the damage was done.

MMR vaccine uptake in England droppedExternal link from 92% in 1995 to 80% by 2003, falling as low as 58% in some parts of London – well below the 95% needed for herd immunity and to prevent sustained transmission.

Andrew Wakefield outside the General Medical Council in central London, January 28, 2010. Wakefield“showed a callous disregard” for the suffering of children and“abused his position of trust”, a disciplinary panel ruled. Shaun Curry / AFP

In response, UK health authorities publicly refuted the claims made by Wakefield, launched an intense public health campaign, and in 2013 initiated a catch-up programme to immunise children who had missed their MMR vaccinations years earlier. Still, it took nearly two decades for immunisation rates to recover.

Published in the prestigious Lancet medical journal in February 1998, the paper quickly made headlines in the UK, sparking widespread public debate and intense media scrutiny. Pressure on the government to provide definitive answers mounted, and parents across the country began to question whether they should be vaccinating their children.

While its impact was most pronounced in the UK, the study had ripple effects across the world, fuelling growing distrust in vaccines that continue to influence parental decisions to this day.

In 2023, global MMR coverage stood at 83% for the first dose and just 74% for the second, according to WHO dataExternal link .

