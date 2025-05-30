STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2025
at constant currency: 10.9%; previous year's figure restated from € 50.9 million) Strong demand and new cooperations for software solutions (e.g. for product cybersecurity)
and for product lifecycle management 2025 guidance confirmed: Consolidated sales at constant currency expected to show growth in a low to medium single-digit percentage range with adjusted EBIT margin of around 10.0% to 12.0%
Birkenfeld, May 30, 2025
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement Q1|2025.
KEY FIGURES 1
Adj. = adjusted
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Adjusted EBIT increased from € 2.9 million in the previous year's period to € 5.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin rose by 350 basis points to 8.9% (Q1/2024: 5.4%). Among other factors, the company's profitability benefited from the increased share of sales generated with higher-margin Spare Parts and Consumables, as well as from the measures implemented to enhance earnings.
Driven by increased operating profitability, adjusted consolidated net income also improved, in this case from € 1.1 million in the previous year to € 3.2 million. Adjusted earnings per share (diluted) for the first quarter of 2025 therefore stood at € 0.26, as against € 0.09 in the previous year's period.
To facilitate comparison, the earnings figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and restructuring expenses). A reconciliation with the unadjusted key earnings figures can be found in the Quarterly Statement Q1|2025 also published today. Based on a joint analysis with the external auditor appointed for the first time for the 2024 financial year, STRATEC made adjustments in accordance with IAS 8 (Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors) to the accounting method used to recognize development cooperations in the consolidated financial statements. The intra-year figures for the 2024 financial year have therefore been restated. Further information about this can be found in the 2024 Annual Report.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Given that the downstream effects of the pandemic have not yet been fully absorbed and in light of geopolitical conflicts, potential tariffs, and trade barriers, STRATEC expects to see continuing increased volatility in its customers' order behavior. As a result, the key sales and earnings figures forecast for 2025 are subject to greater uncertainties than usual.
For the 2025 financial year, STRATEC has budgeted investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets corresponding to a total of 8.0% to 10.0% of sales (2024: 7.1%).
PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2025
FORTHCOMING DATES
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
