STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

30.05.2025 / 06:55 CET/CEST

Adjusted EBIT margin in Q1/2025 rises by 350 basis points to 8.9% (Q1/2024: 5.4%)

Consolidated sales grow by 12.0% to € 60.4 million (Q1/2024: € 53.9 million;

at constant currency: 10.9%; previous year's figure restated from € 50.9 million)

Strong demand and new cooperations for software solutions (e.g. for product cybersecurity)

and for product lifecycle management 2025 guidance confirmed: Consolidated sales at constant currency expected to show growth in a low to medium single-digit percentage range with adjusted EBIT margin of around 10.0% to 12.0% Birkenfeld, May 30, 2025 STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement Q1|2025. KEY FIGURES 1 € 000s Q1/2025 Q1/2024 2 Change Sales 60,363 53,888 +12.0%

(cc: +10.9%) Adj. EBITDA 9,305 6,592 +41.2% Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 15.4 12.2 +320 bps Adj. EBIT 5,363 2,921 +83.6% Adj. EBIT margin (%) 8.9 5.4 +350 bps Adj. consolidated net income 3,155 1,064 +196.5% Adj. earnings per share (€) 0.26 0.09 +188.9% Earnings per share (€) 0.12 0.02 +500.0% Adj. = adjusted

bps = basis points

cc = constant currency



1 To facilitate comparison, figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and restructuring expenses).

2 Restated pursuant to IAS 8.

“After a strong first quarter, the STRATEC Group can, as expected, report a dynamic start to the 2025 financial year. We achieved double-digit year-on-year growth both in sales and in adjusted EBIT. Our Service Parts and Consumables business in particular continues to perform very dynamically. In addition, we are currently seeing increased and diversified demand for development cooperations with partners for various technologies and application areas. That makes us very confident that we will be able to expand our development pipeline with further groundbreaking projects in the months ahead”, comments Marcus Wolfinger, Chief Executive Officer of STRATEC SE. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

The STRATEC Group increased its consolidated sales from € 53.9 million in the previous year's period to € 60.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. On a constant-currency basis, this corresponds to sales growth of 10.9% (nominal: 12.0%). Given increasing test volumes, our Spare Parts and Consumables business in particular continued to post a highly dynamic performance. Sales in this division showed clear double-digit percentage growth compared with the previous year in the first quarter of 2025. Sales with Development and Services also grew significantly in the first quarter of 2025, while the Systems business reported a moderate reduction in sales. Adjusted EBIT increased from € 2.9 million in the previous year's period to € 5.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin rose by 350 basis points to 8.9% (Q1/2024: 5.4%). Among other factors, the company's profitability benefited from the increased share of sales generated with higher-margin Spare Parts and Consumables, as well as from the measures implemented to enhance earnings. Driven by increased operating profitability, adjusted consolidated net income also improved, in this case from € 1.1 million in the previous year to € 3.2 million. Adjusted earnings per share (diluted) for the first quarter of 2025 therefore stood at € 0.26, as against € 0.09 in the previous year's period. To facilitate comparison, the earnings figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and restructuring expenses). A reconciliation with the unadjusted key earnings figures can be found in the Quarterly Statement Q1|2025 also published today. Based on a joint analysis with the external auditor appointed for the first time for the 2024 financial year, STRATEC made adjustments in accordance with IAS 8 (Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors) to the accounting method used to recognize development cooperations in the consolidated financial statements. The intra-year figures for the 2024 financial year have therefore been restated. Further information about this can be found in the 2024 Annual Report. FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Overall, the first-quarter sales and earnings performance is consistent with the assumptions made in the company's intra-year budgets underlying the 2025 financial guidance. In view of this, and given the confirmation of demand trends in the Systems business and for Service Parts and Consumables, STRATEC's Board of Management can confirm the guidance issued for the 2025 financial year. STRATEC therefore still expects to generate year-on-year constant-currency sales growth in a low to medium single-digit percentage range in the 2025 financial year. A figure of around 10.0% to 12.0% is forecast for the adjusted EBIT margin (2024: 13.0%). Here, earnings contributions from Development and Services are expected to show significant intra-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 in particular. Given that the downstream effects of the pandemic have not yet been fully absorbed and in light of geopolitical conflicts, potential tariffs, and trade barriers, STRATEC expects to see continuing increased volatility in its customers' order behavior. As a result, the key sales and earnings figures forecast for 2025 are subject to greater uncertainties than usual. For the 2025 financial year, STRATEC has budgeted investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets corresponding to a total of 8.0% to 10.0% of sales (2024: 7.1%). PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

In the first quarter of 2025, STRATEC again pressed ahead with numerous developments and projects and concluded new cooperation agreements. One example involves customers' ever-higher requirements for cybersecurity in laboratory products, which is creating great demand for STRATEC's corresponding software solutions. Furthermore, STRATEC is at an advanced stage of negotiations concerning the agreement of further cooperations on programs to extend the product lifecycles of systems already approved. DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL

Including personnel hired from temporary employment agencies and trainees, the STRATEC Group had a total of 1,443 employees at the end of the first quarter of 2025 (previous year: 1,473). This corresponds to a reduction of 2.0%, which is to be viewed in connection with capacity adjustments and further measures relating to the earnings enhancement program initiated in 2023 and since continued. QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2025

The Quarterly Statement Q1|2025 of STRATEC SE has been published on the company's website at . FORTHCOMING DATES

The Annual General Meeting of STRATEC SE will be held as a virtual AGM on June 27, 2025. The Half-year Financial Report H1|2025 will be published on August 19, 2025. ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE ( ) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain – from development to design and production through to quality assurance. The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies. Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:

STRATEC SE

Jan Keppeler | Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515

...



