Private Equity Holding AG: Annual General Meeting On June 24, 2025 In Zurich
Private Equity Holding AG
Zurich, May 30, 2025
Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2025 in Zurich
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the invitation for its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 24, 2025, in Zurich on its website. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation in the course of the next days by mail.
The Board of Directors of PEH proposes a distribution of CHF 1.00 per registered share (agenda item 4). The dividend will be paid half as ordinary dividend from available earnings and half of redemption of reserves from capital contribution. Subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, the distribution will be made on July 1, 2025 (June 27, 2025, is the ex date).
At the upcoming Annual General Meeting, Fidelis Götz, Martin Eberhard, and Dr. Petra Salesny will stand for re-election. Dr. Hans Baumgartner will not be standing for re-election after a tenure of 19 years. To ensure continuity, the Board of Directors proposes Fidelis Götz to be elected as the new Chairman of the Board. The Board will be reduced to a group of three Directors; with this, the appointment of a Delegate of the Board of Directors is also to be dispensed with.
The invitation to the Annual General Meeting (in German) with the detailed proposals by the Board of Directors can be found at: .
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, ..., phone +41-44-515 70 80,
