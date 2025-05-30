EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Agreement

Rubean AG: Management Board appointment of Jochen Pielage ex-tended

Rubean AG: Management Board appointment of Jochen Pielage extended Supervisory Board appoints Pielage for further four years

Munich, May 30, 2025 : The Supervisory Board of Rubean AG (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR), Munich, has extended the appointment of Jochen Pielage as a member of the Management Board of the fintech company. Pielage, who has been a member of the Management Board of Rubean AG since 1st of of July 2023 and Co-CEO since March of this year and is also responsible for the company's finances, was appointed for four additional years with effect from July 1st, 2025.



"Since joining the company, Mr. Pielage has made a significant contribution to the positive development of Rubean," says Bernd M. Krohn, Chairman of the Rubean Supervisory Board. "We are pleased that Mr. Pielage will promote and continue the strong growth in the coming years." "For me, the decision to join Rubean has proven to be the right one," says Jochen Pielage, "I see a very bright future for the company. The worldwide use of our SoftPOS technology is growing rapidly."



About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and large retail chains throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at



If you have any questions, please contact:



german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

...



Dr. Hermann Geupel

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich

+49 89 357560

...

