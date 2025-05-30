EQS-News: BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH reports results for the first quarter of 2025

Revenues of EUR 41.5 million (-4.4% year-on-year)

EBITDA of EUR 3.8 million vs. EUR 4.5 million in Q1 2024

Cash flow from operating activities significantly improved to EUR 4.4 million Full-year Outlook 2025 unchanged Frankfurt a. M., 30 May 2025 – BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH (bond; ISIN NO0012713520) today published its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2025. In Q1 2025, BOOSTER recorded a 4.4% decline in revenues to EUR 41.5 million (Q1 2024: EUR 43.3 million). This development reflects the continued weakness in the automotive sector. The company's EBITDA went down from EUR 4.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 to EUR 3.8 million in the reporting period, with the EBITDA margin decreasing from 10.0% to 9.2%. The company's EBIT totaled EUR 1.4 million in the reporting period (Q1 2024: EUR 2.5 million). The Group recorded a net loss of EUR 0.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR 0.3 million in Q1 2024. Robert Lackermeier, CEO of Booster Precision Components:“Alongside expanding our sales activities to capture additional market potential, ensuring long-term financial stability remains a key strategic focus for us. We are delighted to welcome Michael Hahnelt as our new CFO and Group Finance Director and wish him every success in his new role. He will play a key role in delivering on these objectives.” With regard to the balance sheet as at 31 March 2025, the BOOSTER Group's total assets stood at EUR 101.2 million (31 December 2024: EUR 108.9 million). Fixed assets decreased by 4.2% to EUR 40.2 million, compared to EUR 42.0 million at year-end 2024, while current assets went down by 9.5% to EUR 60.0 million (31 December 2024: EUR 66.3 million). The decrease of cash and cash equivalents from EUR 13.6 million to EUR 8.7 million was mainly affected by increased interest payments as well as higher repayments of financial loans. Equity capital was negatively impacted by first quarter's net loss and declined by EUR 1.3 million to EUR 6.8 million (31 Dezember 2024: EUR 8.1 million). Liabilities as per 31 March 2025 went down by EUR 7.2 million to a total value of EUR 87.0 million. Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly to EUR 4.4 million (2024: EUR 1.9 million), which was mainly driven by the disciplined working capital optimization effort. Michael Hahnelt, CFO and Group Finance Director of Booster Precision Components:“As the new CFO of BOOSTER, I am focused on strenghthening the company's financial stability to support our strategic growth ambitions in a dynamic market environment. One key area of attention is balanced working capital management, as part of a broader effort to enhance financial flexibility and support sustainable growth.”

Outlook 2025 Considering the current business development, BOOSTER's management assumes that demand will stabilize and that the cost reduction measures initiated last year will continue to have an impact, while the company is intensifying its sales activities to further support revenue growth. The management expects sales revenues to remain stable at the prior year level (2024: EUR 169.3 million) and EBITDA to increase by approximately 20% in 2025 (2024 EBITDA: EUR 13.3 million). BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH's Group Financial Report from January to March 2025 will be available under . Contact

BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH

Industriepark Brundorf 4

28790 Schwanewede

T +49 4795-95610

... About BOOSTER Group The BOOSTER Group is an international supplier focused on the production and distribution of highly precise metal parts. BOOSTER Group comprises nine companies in five countries with production sites in China, Germany, Mexico and two locations in Slovakia. The BOOSTER Group's activities currently focus on components for turbochargers, which are primarily used in the automotive sector. As part of BOOSTER's growth strategy, the product portfolio has been expanded to include components for use in electrified or hydrogen-powered vehicles as well as for industrial or medical applications with a positive impact on efficiency and sustainability. BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH is the holding company of the BOOSTER Group and provides management, consulting and services for its domestic and foreign subsidiaries.

