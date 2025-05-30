EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eckert & Ziegler Organizes Third Boston Radionuclide Theranostics Forum

BOSTON, Mass., 30 May 2025. Eckert & Ziegler successfully completes the 3rd annual Boston Radionuclide Theranostics Forum, underscoring its continued leadership in the radiopharmaceutical industry. Building upon the success of the previous editions, this year's event gathered around 100 decision makers, renowned experts, key partners, and influential industry leaders to explore the transformative potential of radionuclides in precision oncology.



Held on May 29, 2025, the Forum focused on the central question whether radionuclide theranostics is coming of age discussing its potential and recent successes as a transformative force in precision oncology. Through insightful panel discussions and expert-led presentations, participants examined advancements in radiopharmaceuticals and supply chain questions as well as challenges in clinical development. Another key discussion focused on deal stories in the radiotherapeutic field. The full 2025 agenda is available here .



“The rapid growth and innovation in the radiopharmaceutical market are undeniable,” said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE.“Organizing the third edition of the Boston Radionuclide Theranostics Forum reinforces our commitment to advancing precision oncology. The discussions and collaborations emerging from this platform have the potential to accelerate progress and expand patient access to life-changing therapies.”



The Boston Radionuclide Theranostics Forum is initiated and created by Eckert & Ziegler, sponsored by Solomon Partners, hosted by Morrison Foerster and organized with the support of the German American Business Council of Boston. It has established itself as a premier event on the nuclear medicine calendar. The half-day gathering featured insights from over a dozen international experts representing clinical practice, industry innovation, and cutting-edge research. With engaging dialogue and strategic networking opportunities, the Forum continues to serve as a vital platform for shaping the future of radiotheranostics.



The event was held by invitation only and once again achieved full attendance, reflecting the strong interest and commitment of the global radiopharmaceutical community. The next edition of the Forum is scheduled for May 28, 2026, as Eckert & Ziegler remains dedicated to fostering collaboration and driving innovation in precision oncology worldwide.



About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives



