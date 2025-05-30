Modern Luxuries Include Noise-Cancelling Headphones And Quilted Loo Roll

403
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) Modern life's little luxuries include noise cancelling headphones, quilted loo roll, and pre-chopped vegetables. A poll of 2,000 adults found they typically enjoy a touch of luxury five times a month. With robot vacuum cleaners, smart thermostats, and having an after dinner treat also considered to be indulgences. Others include high-end scented candles, a mid-week glass of wine, and boiling water taps. Commissioned by Müller Bliss, the research found almost 46 per cent of adults feel like they don't have time to add luxury to their daily life. Great British Menu winner Kate Austen, who has teamed up with the yoghurt maker to show us how to inject a little extra into our daily grind, said:“For me, little luxuries are basically edible happiness, from a comfort dish to a sneaky ready-made dessert, it's my instant mood elevator.” Kate has created "Bliss Bites" inspired by two new flavours: Whipped Greek Style Strawberries & Cream with miniature biscuits, and Whipped Greek Style Yogurt Lemon Meringue Pie. The study also identified the things adults believe used to be considered luxury which aren't any more – including holidays abroad, air travel, and owning a personal computer. Others include subscription TV, buying clothes, and fast food. For 38 per cent, getting the chance to enjoy 'little luxuries' has become more important than it used to be. With 72 per cent of the opinion being able to enjoy such things is also much easier now than it has been previously. And this is reflected by the 34 per cent who 'always' or 'often' incorporate indulgences into their daily lives. As many as 82 per cent believe small luxuries have a positive impact on their mood, suggesting making a concerted effort to enjoy them is worthwhile. However, it can be very much a private pleasure - 70 per cent have secretly enjoyed their luxuries alone. While 35 per cent have resorted to 'extreme' lengths to do just this – including hiding away in the bathroom (43 per cent) and repackaging it up in disguise (32 per cent). Carried out through OnePoll, the research identified food as the most common type of indulgence (39 per cent), with dessert being seen as the most luxurious meal (58 per cent). A decadent taste (51 per cent) is the number one reason for food feeling more luxurious, followed by the sensation they get when eat (44 per cent) and how it enlivens more than one sense (33 per cent). Marina Lazu, Müller Bliss brand manager, said:“Luxury is enhanced convenience, it is important we indulge in luxuries to give us those dopamine hits. "We believe luxury isn't about extravagance, it's about those small moments that bring joy. Our new Whipped Greek Style flavours offer a way to elevate the everyday with a little bit of luxury in every spoonful." TOP 30 MOST COMMON LITTLE LUXURIES: 1. Peace and quiet 2. High-speed internet 3. Good quality coffee 4. Next day delivery 5. Grocery delivery 6. Good quality skincare 7. A TV show with no ads 8. Robot vacuum cleaners 9. Having an after-dinner treat 10. Ad-free TTV 11. Air fryer 12. Unlimited data when abroad 13. Priority boarding 14. Boiling water taps 15. Getting your nails done 16. Subscription boxes e.g. food, beauty products 17. Heated blankets 18. Scented candles 19. Having a mid-week glass of wine 20. Quilted loo roll 21. Noise cancelling headphones 22. Heated clothes airers 23. Pre-chopped vegetables 24. Electric bikes 25. Smart thermostats 26. A fully charged electric toothbrush 27. His and her sinks 28. More than one type of cheese in the fridge 29. Ordering food/drinks using a QR code rather than getting up to order 30. Phone charger nearby so you don't have to get up
