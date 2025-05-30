403
Haj Mission Intensifies Inspections Of Accommodation Facilities
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Haj Mission has continued audit visits to Qatari pilgrims' accommodation facilities as part of preparations for this Haj season.
A statement from the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs said the inspections aim to ensure the full readiness and the implementation of the highest standards of security, safety, health, and food requirements. Qatari Haj pilgrims will start flocking to the holy sites in Saudi Arabia from Saturday, Dhul-Hijjah 4, 1446 AH, corresponding to May 31, 2025. Head of the Qatar Haj Mission's Inspection Unit Khaled Waleed al-Hammadi said the tours checked that bedrooms and public facilities such as prayer rooms, dining halls, and reception halls are clean and comply with all conditions and specifications approved by the mission. He added the inspection tours would continue throughout the Haj season to ensure a safe spiritual trip for the country's pilgrims.
The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs received the Nusuk cards for Qatari pilgrims for this Haj season during a meeting with a visiting Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah delegation yesterday. A Nusuk card is a digital identification issued for Haj pilgrims from the serviced countries. It contains essential pilgrim information and serves as both identification and an entry permit to the holy sites during Haj.
An Awqaf statement said the two sides had thoroughly verified during the meeting the official lists of names of Qatari pilgrims to ensure data consistency. Ibrahim Mohammed al-Naama, Awqaf's representative in the Qatari Haj Mission, said the meeting was part of Qatar-Saudi Arabia co-ordination efforts to streamline a safe and well-organised spiritual trip for Qatari pilgrims, in line with the Saudi regulations. Meanwhile, Hassan Badr, head of the Saudi delegation, said the Nusuk delivery in the pilgrim's country of origin before his arrival to the kingdom further facilitates the movement of pilgrims, and enhances the quality of services provided.
