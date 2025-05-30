403
Katara Hosts Tunisian Cultural, Heritage Days In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The "Tunisian Cultural and Heritage Days in Doha - Tunisian Creativity in Qatar" kicked off Thursday at the Cultural Village Foundation Katara.
The event will continue until June 1.
General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, expressed his pleasure at Katara's hosting of this cultural event, noting that it represents a unique opportunity to explore the rich aspects of Tunisian culture and identity through a diverse program that includes: a fine arts exhibition highlighting the beauty of composition and color; a literary and poetry symposium expressing the pulse of Tunisian expression; culinary performances that take visitors on a journey into the flavors of authentic Tunisian homes; a traditional Tunisian fashion show that narrates history through threads of heritage; and a musical evening pulsating with Tunisian melodies and reviving the memory of authentic art.
Dr. Al Sulaiti emphasized that Katara believes that culture is not only a bridge between peoples, but also a common human language that unites and brings us together, supports communication between peoples, and strengthens the bonds of Arab brotherhood.
For his part, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the State of Qatar Farhad Khalif emphasized that the "Tunisian Cultural and Heritage Days" activities celebrate Tunisia's creative spirit and the creativity of its citizens residing in Qatar.
He added that this event represents a vital space for cultural convergence and reflects the depth of the historical and emotional ties that bind the Tunisian and Qatari peoples.
He noted that this event embodies a lively encounter between the fragrance of heritage, the beauty of art, and the magic of taste, in an integrated cultural picture that reflects Tunisia's authenticity and cultural diversity, highlighting the bright side of Tunisia through the creativity of its artists, intellectuals, and creatives residing in Qatar.
He pointed out that the first day of the events will open with an exhibition celebrating the aesthetics of Tunisian art, through paintings that express identity and belonging, alongside handicrafts that express the richness of heritage with a contemporary spirit, including textiles, pottery, and traditional jewelry that blend authenticity and elegance.
HE the ambassador extended his thanks and appreciation to Katara for its effective role in organizing and ensuring the success of this distinguished cultural event.
