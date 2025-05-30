403
Hamas Examining New US Plan For Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Hamas official said yesterday that a new Israeli-approved US plan for a truce in Gaza fell short of its demands, but that it was still studying the proposal.
Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim said Israel's response meant“the continuation of killing and famine... and does not meet any of our people's demands, foremost among them halting the war and famine. Nonetheless, the movement's leadership is studying the response to the proposal with full national responsibility”.
The new deal was proposed by US envoy Steve Witkoff.
Negotiations on a ceasefire to end 18 months of devastating war have yet to yield a breakthrough since Israel resumed operations in the war-ravaged territory in March after a brief truce.
The White House said that Israel had accepted US President Donald Trump's proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, while discussions were“continuing” with Hamas.
“I can confirm that special envoy Witkoff and the president submitted a ceasefire proposal to Hamas, that Israel backed and supported. Israel signed off on this proposal before it was sent to Hamas,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
“I can also confirm that those discussions are continuing, and we hope that a ceasefire in Gaza will take place so we can return all of the hostages home,” Leavitt told reporters.
