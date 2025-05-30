403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump's Tariffs To Remain In Effect As Court Grants Stay
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A federal appeals court yesterday reinstated the most sweeping of President Donald Trump's tariffs, a day after a trade court had ruled Trump had exceeded his authority in imposing the duties and had ordered an immediate block on them.
An order from the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington provided no opinion or reasoning but directed the plaintiffs in the case to respond by June 5 and the administration by June 9.
Wednesday's surprise ruling by the US Court of International Trade had threatened to kill or at least delay the imposition of Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs on most US trading partners, as well as import levies on goods from Canada, Mexico and China related to his accusation that the three countries were facilitating the flow of fentanyl into the US.
Senior Trump administration officials had said they were undeterred by the trade court's ruling, saying they expected either to prevail on appeal or employ other presidential powers to ensure they go into effect.
The White House also said the ruling had not interfered with any negotiations with top trading partners that are scheduled in the days ahead. A fourth round of talks with Japan is set for today in Washington, and a trade negotiating team from India is headed to the US next week for talks.
Financial markets, which have whipsawed wildly in response to every twist and turn in Trump's chaotic trade war, reacted with cautious optimism to the trade court ruling, though gains in stocks were largely limited by expectations that the court's ruling faced a potentially lengthy appeals process.
Indeed, analysts said broad uncertainty remained regarding the future of Trump's tariffs, which have cost companies more than $34bn in lost sales and higher costs, according to a Reuters analysis.
Emblematic of that uncertainty, a separate federal court earlier yesterday had also found Trump overstepped his authority in using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for what he called "reciprocal" tariffs of at least 10% on goods from most U.S. trading partners and for the separate 25% levies on goods from Canada, Mexico and China related to fentanyl.
That ruling was much narrower, however, and the relief order stopping the tariffs only applied to the toy company that brought the case.
An order from the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington provided no opinion or reasoning but directed the plaintiffs in the case to respond by June 5 and the administration by June 9.
Wednesday's surprise ruling by the US Court of International Trade had threatened to kill or at least delay the imposition of Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs on most US trading partners, as well as import levies on goods from Canada, Mexico and China related to his accusation that the three countries were facilitating the flow of fentanyl into the US.
Senior Trump administration officials had said they were undeterred by the trade court's ruling, saying they expected either to prevail on appeal or employ other presidential powers to ensure they go into effect.
The White House also said the ruling had not interfered with any negotiations with top trading partners that are scheduled in the days ahead. A fourth round of talks with Japan is set for today in Washington, and a trade negotiating team from India is headed to the US next week for talks.
Financial markets, which have whipsawed wildly in response to every twist and turn in Trump's chaotic trade war, reacted with cautious optimism to the trade court ruling, though gains in stocks were largely limited by expectations that the court's ruling faced a potentially lengthy appeals process.
Indeed, analysts said broad uncertainty remained regarding the future of Trump's tariffs, which have cost companies more than $34bn in lost sales and higher costs, according to a Reuters analysis.
Emblematic of that uncertainty, a separate federal court earlier yesterday had also found Trump overstepped his authority in using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for what he called "reciprocal" tariffs of at least 10% on goods from most U.S. trading partners and for the separate 25% levies on goods from Canada, Mexico and China related to fentanyl.
That ruling was much narrower, however, and the relief order stopping the tariffs only applied to the toy company that brought the case.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment