Saudi Ministry Of Hajj Delivers 'Nusuk' Cards For Qatari Pilgrims

Doha: As part of the administrative and technical preparations for the 2025 Hajj season, the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department at Qatar's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs received an official delegation from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, the Saudi delegation handed over the“Nusuk” cards designated for Qatari pilgrims, as part of a meticulous regulatory system designed to streamline the performance of Hajj rituals and ensure seamless movement within the holy sites.

The meeting included a thorough review and verification of the pilgrims' lists who are eligible to receive the“Nusuk” cards. This process was jointly conducted by officials from Qatar's Ministry of Awqaf and coordinators from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to ensure complete alignment of data and fulfillment of all requirements.

“Nusuk” card is an official and mandatory digital identification document for all pilgrims.

Representative of Qatar's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in the Qatari Hajj delegation and Head of the Coordination and Follow-Up Section at the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, emphasized that the“Nusuk” card is mandatory and is issued and approved by the Saudi authorities, it must be carried at all times-starting from arrival in Saudi Arabia until departure-and during all movement within Makkah and the sacred sites.

He further stated that the Saudi delegation's visit reflects the strong cooperation between the two brotherly nations in finalising administrative arrangements aimed at ensuring the safety, comfort, and well-being of Qatari pilgrims, in line with the regulations set by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Head of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah delegation and Director of the“Diyafah 4” Center responsible for receiving Qatari pilgrims Hassan Badr, highlighted that issuing“Nusuk” cards to pilgrims before their arrival in Saudi Arabia represents a significant advancement in facilitating movement and enhancing service quality.

It also plays a key role in preventing unauthorised individuals from entering the holy sites, thereby reducing congestion and potential disruptions.

He explained that each card includes the pilgrim's full name, personal information, residential address in Makkah and the holy sites, as well as the name of the Hajj operator or service provider responsible for them.