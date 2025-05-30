Funded Trading Plus, a renowned prop trading firm, offers the most attainable scaling program in the industry, with programs built for and by real traders.

Funded Trading Plus Wins Best Proprietary Trading Firm at World Business Outlook

Funded Trading Plus, a UK-based online trading firm, was announced as the winner of the award title, 'Best Proprietary Trading Firm of the Year UK 2025' by WBO.

- Simon M, CEO of Funded Trading Plus

World Business Outlook announces Funded Trading Plus as the winner of the award title Best Proprietary Trading Firm of the Year UK 2025

Funded Trading Plus, a UK-based online trading firm , was announced as the winner of the award title, 'Best Proprietary Trading Firm of the Year UK 2025' by World Business Outlook. The Singapore-based online business news portal announced the award title after analysing several nominations from other European trading firms operating in the UK.

Funded Trading Plus, a renowned prop trading firm, offers the most attainable scaling program in the industry, with programs built for and by real traders. Funded Trading Plus assures that its traders meet their profit targets. The ongoing internal risk review serves as guidance for the traders. Their programs are simple, transparent, and fair. Their programs are carefully designed to help customers minimise the chances of breaching any rules for long-term success.



The jury of the World Business Outlook carefully evaluated their performance in customer service, clarity, reliability and announced Funded Trading Plus as the winner. This award is an acknowledgement of their success and future growth. Funded Trading Plus provides a seamless trading experience with transparent rules, no time restrictions, while maintaining reliable trading conditions within their programs. The jury was impressed by their adoption of innovative technologies that helped Funded Trading Plus build a strong persona in the market. Through this award title, World Business Outlook wanted to highlight their model, which is enormously different and supports success.



Simon M, Chief Executive Officer of Funded Trading Plus, said,“This award is the success of our program. We make sure that each one gets an experience of trading through the wide range of specialised programs. We have also been transparent and have always been active on Discord, engaging with the community directly. Lastly, on behalf of the whole team at Funded Trading Plus, we want to thank World Business Outlook for trusting and recognising us by awarding 'Best Proprietary Trading Firm of the Year UK 2025'. We are the most trusted firm in the industry and will continue to deliver our services”.

Shashank M, CEO of World Business Outlook, stated,“Funded Trading Plus's dedication and commitment to their customers has made them stand out from other prop trading firms. In this dynamic world of fast-emerging trading platforms, transparency is the most important factor traders seek. The platform's commitment to providing an expert-driven approach ensures that every interaction with its customers is marked with efficiency and professionalism. Their recognition as Best Proprietary Trading Firm is well deserved”.

About Funded Trading Plus

Funded Trading Plus is a leading prop trading firm committed to empowering traders by offering simulated capital, flexibility, and a supportive trading environment. Highly rated by Trustpilot, the firm continues to be the preferred choice for traders seeking a reliable, transparent, and trader-friendly prop firm.

About the World Business Outlook:

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy. It offers a nuanced perspective on global economic trends, business strategies, and market insights. In a world where interconnectedness is the norm, the magazine provides a platform for thought leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to share their views on navigating the complex web of international business dynamics.

