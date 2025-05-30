CPI-M Fields Young Turk And Ex-MLA M Swaraj For Nilambur Bypoll
The bypoll was necessitated after two-time sitting MLA and Left-supported independent P.V. Anvar resigned in January this year, following a fallout with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Anvar's resignation had taken many by surprise.
The Congress has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, son of eight-time Congress MLA and senior leader, the late Aryadan Mohammed.
Speaking to the media, CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan said the party views the by-election as a significant political battle.
“This is a serious political contest, and we are confident of victory,” Govindan said.
He added that Swaraj, a native of Malappuram district -- under which Nilambur falls -- is a member of the CPI-M's state secretariat and enjoys wide acceptance in the region.
“This election holds high political relevance as the constituency has a substantial working-class population. The LDF has always enjoyed strong support here, and Swaraj needs no introduction,” Govindan said.
He also took a swipe at Anvar, calling him a“traitor” who is now attempting to join the Congress-led UDF.
Swaraj, 46, is known for his fiery speeches and had stunned many in 2016 by defeating then State Excise Minister and Congress heavyweight K. Babu in the Tripunithura Assembly constituency in Ernakulam by about 5,000 votes. However, in 2021, Babu reclaimed the seat, narrowly defeating Swaraj by 1,232 votes.
This is the first time since 2006 that the CPI-M is fielding a party candidate from Nilambur.
The decision to field Swaraj, one of the party's most prominent youth leaders, is seen as a strategic move by Chief Minister Vijayan.
With the political narrative around a potential third consecutive term for the LDF in the 2026 Assembly elections already taking shape, a defeat in Nilambur could prove to be a serious setback for the CPI-M.
