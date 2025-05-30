Limited Edition Nissan Fairlady 240Z Wireless Mouse (Bluetooth Version) Now Available For Pre-Order

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Officially licensed by Nissan, this meticulously crafted wireless mouse replicates the iconic Fairlady 240Z, with only 1,000 units produced.

HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CAMSHOP , operated by Faith Co., Ltd. in Ishikawa, Japan, is excited to announce the release of a limited-edition wireless mouse modeled after the legendary Nissan Fairlady 240Z . This officially licensed product is now available for pre-order, with only 1,000 units produced.

The wireless mouse features a highly detailed design that faithfully reproduces the classic Fairlady 240Z, including working headlights and taillights. It supports both USB receiver and Bluetooth 5.1 connections, making it versatile for use in various environments.

Each mouse comes with an original design mouse pad, adding to its appeal as both a functional device and a collector's item. The mouse is compatible with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, and iPadOS devices.

Product Details:

Product Name: Nissan Fairlady 240Z Wireless Mouse (Bluetooth Version)

Price: ¥6,600 (tax included)

Dimensions: 130mm (L) x 50mm (W) x 35mm (H)

Weight: 62g

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 and USB receiver

Compatibility: Windows 7/8/8.1/10/11, macOS 10.12–11, Chrome OS, Android 7–11, iPadOS 13–14

Power Source: 1 x AA battery (not included)

Material: ABS resin

Limited Production: 1,000 units

Product Page: /?mode=grp&gid=1010701&sort=n

About Faith Co., Ltd. / CAMSHOP:

Faith Co., Ltd., based in Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, operates the CAMSHOP brand, specializing in vehicle-themed lifestyle goods. Their product lineup includes officially licensed items such as tissue cases, keychains, and miniature models, catering to both car enthusiasts and general consumers.

For Media Inquiries:

Faith Co., Ltd.

Official Website:

Email: ...

Phone: +81-76-287-6593

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Weekdays)

Instagram: @camshop_by_faith

Twitter: @camshop_byfaith

takuya okada

FAITH Inc.

