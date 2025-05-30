Global Nutricosmetics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 13.1 Billion 2032, Grow At A CAGR Of 7.9% From 2025 To 2032

Nutricosmetics Market

Global Nutricosmetics Market was valued at USD 7.13 Billion in 2024. Total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2032

- Navneet KaurLOS ANGELS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stellar Market Research, the Global Nutricosmetics Market is projected to grow 7.9% CAGR from 2025 - 2032. The push toward preventive and holistic beauty care is a key trend driving growth in the nutricosmetics market. The Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of 33.9% of the total Global Nutricosmetics Market.Global Nutricosmetics Market was valued at USD 7.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach 13.1 bn by 2032. Nutricosmetics are ingestible products with vitamins, antioxidants as well and collagen to enhance your skin, hair, and nails at the source with the nutritional supplement. There is an increased interest with growing health awareness and demand for naturally sourced ingredients across the globe; the Asia-Pacific market is first and foremost, specifically South Korea and Japan, and followed closely by North America and Europe as interest continues to grow.Strategic Partnerships Driving Nutricosmetics MarketStrategic partnerships are fast-tracking the nutricosmetics market by connecting the expertise found in the cosmetic, nutraceutical, and research sectors, for the purpose of creating and validating new products. Partnering with ingredient suppliers and local partners displays the ability to utilize the highest quality materials for immediate use and access to new markets. Innovations from partnerships with e-commerce providers and technology companies provide personalisation for nutrition and increased distribution. The Nutricosmetics Market is proving to be a new, innovative category in the beauty and wellness market, integrating dietary supplements with 'cosmetic' effects. It is applicable in a market where consumers are looking for long-lasting and non-invasive solutions to aging and skin health. Advances in biotechnology, extraction of ingredients, and raw materials will allow manufacturers to create products with bioavailability and effectiveness. The expansion of the market is aided by increasing consumer demand for custom beauty routines, and clean-label products that are healthy and enhance personal essential well-being and appearance. The expansion of the market is aided by increasing consumer demand for custom beauty routines, and clean-label products that are healthy and enhance personal essential well-being and appearance.Tablets Lead Nutricosmetics Market with High Consumer Demand for ConvenienceThe Nutricosmetics Market is segmented into tablets, capsules, powders, gummies & candies, and drinks based on product types. Tablets, almost 30% of the market share they are convenient, while capsules make up 25% of the market share due to a more stable formulation. Powders provide 15% and can be dosed by the consumer, while gummies & candies are 20%. Drinks hold 10% of the market because they are also popular for their absorption rates. The diversity of product types meets consumers' needs and preferences, maintaining rapid growth potential for the Nutraceutical Market.Asia-Pacific Leads Nutricosmetics Market with Over 35% Global Market ShareMajor beauty hubs in South Korea, Japan, and China boost the nutricosmetics market. The growth in the Nutricosmetics market in the Asia-Pacific region is significant, at a 10-12% CAGR, which can be attributed to increased urbanization and disposable income levels. More than half of sales in this region are from e-commerce platforms, which are fundamentally driven by the consumer demand for natural, clean-label products. Innovation, along with the cultural in holistic beauty, will continue to reinforce the Asia-Pacific leadership position in this fast-moving market.The nutricosmetics market in North America is the second largest, with a global share of around 25-30%. This is supported by consumer awareness, a growing and aging population, and distribution systems of major players such as Amway and GNC. Advanced R&D encourages innovation, while established e-commerce and retail channels ensure accessibility. Nestle S.A.: Nestle Health Science completed its acquisition of The Bountiful Company, which includes brands such as Nature's Bounty and Solgar, for approximately $5.75 billion.L'Oréal S.A.: L'Oréal acquired Thayers Natural Remedies, an established name in the natural skin care and wellness product sector that made a great fit for L'Oréal as a wellness-first, clean-label brand.GNC Holdings, Inc.: GNC was acquired by Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, a Chinese pharmaceutical company, in what was reported to be a transaction of $770 million. Harbin Pharma is building its presence in the health and wellness space globally. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.Contact Stellar Market Research:S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4, Kothrud,Pinnac Memories Fl. No. 3, Kothrud, Pune,Pune, Maharashtra, 411029...

