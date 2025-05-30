Cong Leaders Busy In Sycophancy Of Gandhi Family: BJP Slams Revanth Reddy Over Pok Remark
“This is a prime example of how Congress leaders continue to indulge in sycophancy of the Gandhi family,” Kadam said.
“Revanth Reddy holds a position of responsibility. One would expect a responsible statement from him, but sadly, the Congress leaders have crossed all limits of flattery,” he added.
Referring to Reddy's comment questioning the outcome of military actions, Kadam sharply retorted:“How many Rafales were destroyed? This kind of question casts doubt on our armed forces. It's shameful. I strongly caution, no one should attempt to act as Pakistan's spokesperson.”
Kadam also recalled the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, taking aim at Rahul Gandhi and the then Congress-led government:“Where was Rahul Gandhi when Mumbai was under attack in 2008? What was he doing? Revanth Reddy seems to have a weak memory, his remarks reflect the mindset of a political novice.”
On Reddy's assertion that Rahul Gandhi could have led India to take back PoK, Kadam said,“Congress leaders are free to dream, day or night. But let's face reality. Rahul Gandhi has always aspired to become Prime Minister, yet even his own party leaders have rejected his leadership. Under his leadership, the party has only faced defeat after defeat.”
“In a democracy, people vote for performance. Today, no leader in India can match Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stature. If we were to list the top 100 most capable leaders, Rahul Gandhi wouldn't make the cut,” he added.
Kadam warned that casting aspersions on India's armed forces not only weakens national morale but plays directly into the hands of enemies.“Questioning our security forces after so long is an indirect way of standing against them. These kinds of statements put our brave soldiers under suspicion. That is not the job of a responsible politician.”
