2 Men Get Death Threat From Suspected Jaish-E-Mohammed Affiliate Amid Communal Tensions In Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 30 (IANS) Amid rising tensions in the communally-sensitive Mangaluru district following incidents of mob lynching, revenge killings, and stabbings, two members of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike have reportedly received death threats from individuals claiming allegiance to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

One of the men, 31-year-old Rakshit K Budoli, a resident of Budoli village near Bantwal town, has filed a police complaint at the Bantwal police station over the threat.

Apart from Rakshit K Budoli, an audio message containing the threat was also sent via WhatsApp to Hindu Jagaran Vedike district coordinator Narasimha Mani. The message was delivered in Urdu.

The threat, in the form of a text message and audio clip was sent from an international number, and may have originated from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, or Afghanistan.

In the message, the accused claim that Rakshit is involved in the murder of a Muslim man. Alongside Rakshit, his associate Narasimha Mani and a few others were also named, police said.

The threat explicitly warns that the perpetrators were already in the vicinity. They threatened to kill Rakshit and others in a manner similar to Suhas Shetty's murder, police said.

The message reportedly stated: "The list of Hindu activists marked for execution is ready, and Narasimha Mani's name is at the top. We are watching all your movements. Suhas Shetty, who was murdered, was also on our list, and good men hacked him to death. We will finish off your friend."

The threat further said: "He won't be killed merely by beheading. First, we will sever his limbs, and after that, we will behead him and display his head at Delhi Main Gate (India Gate). We are already in Delhi, and your countdown has begun."

The chilling message continued, "Even Allah will not know how we will kill you. After witnessing your murder, people will forget all known ways of killing. Stop tormenting Muslims and think about your own life. Neither your party nor your leaders will be able to save you. Your leadership will also be destroyed. This is a message from a mujahid."

The police have taken the complaint seriously and launched an investigation. Authorities are also probing the origin of the message and whether it has any real operational backing.

Hindu activist and rowdy-sheeter 42-year-old Sushas Shetty was murdered near Bajpe in Mangaluru on May 1. Before his murder, Kerala's Ashraf, 35, was killed in a mob lynching case on April 27. Later, a gang hacked 34-year-old Abdul Rahim to death on May 27.

Many stabbing incidents have been reported from Mangaluru and Udupi region following the death of Suhas Shetty.

Following the unrest, the Karnataka government replaced the Police Commissioner of Mangaluru City and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mangaluru district on Thursday.

A new SP has also been appointed for the neighbouring Udupi district.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the government has taken strict action by transferring senior police officers from the coastal districts in response to the growing unrest.

The Karnataka government has decided to launch the Communal Violence Control Force -- a specialised unit -- in a bid to curb and control communal strife in Mangaluru, Udupi and Shivamogga districts.

The government has also announced that the personnel serving in the Anti-Naxal Force will be reassigned to the Communal Violence Control Force.