Highlights Of ESHG Rapid AI Karyotype Total Solution From China Makes A Big Splash
During the conference, Professor Liang Desheng from the Center for Medical Genetics at Central South University in China presented a poster titled "iMedImage®: an end-to-end foundational model for medical image recognition and its application in chromosome analysis." Karyotyping, the gold standard for detecting chromosomal abnormalities, remains critical for diagnosing genetic and hereditary diseases. While AI effectively identifies numerical abnormalities, detecting structural abnormalities remains challenging. This abstract introduces iMedImage®, an innovative end-to-end foundation model for medical image recognition. When applied to chromosomal abnormality detection, iMedImage® demonstrated promising performance and significantly enhanced detection capabilities, achieving a diagnostic accuracy rate of 99.59%, sensitivity of 95.83%, and specificity of 100%. Additionally, the model demonstrates outstanding performance across multiple medical imaging fields, including cellular, pathological, ultrasound, X-ray, CT, and MRI, highlighting its broad application potential.
The launch of Diagens rapid AI karyotype total solution represents a significant breakthrough in the intelligentization of cell experiments. It has received high acclaim from clients in Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, and other regions, with many expressing their intention to collaborate. This showcases Diagens' leading technology and innovation capabilities in the field of AI-driven healthcare.
Looking ahead, Diagens will continue to adhere to the philosophy of innovation-driven development, constantly exploring cutting-edge technologies to contribute more Chinese power to the global healthcare cause.
Learn more about Diagens and its solutions, please visit its website at or contact at [email protected] .
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment