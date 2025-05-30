Highlights Of ESHG Rapid AI Karyotype Total Solution From China Makes A Big Splash

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Diagens has developed the Rapid AI karyotype total solution based on iMedImage, a globally leading general medical imaging model. This solution integrates an automatic cell harvester, a slide preparation and staining machine, an automatic cell microscopy scanning system, and an intelligent chromosome karyotyping analysis system. By leveraging four core advantages-full automation, in-depth informatization, pioneering intelligence, and unmanned processes-it has created a new type of unmanned smart laboratory. This laboratory achieves seamless "sample input to report output" operations, significantly enhancing the speed and efficiency of sample processing and analysis while reducing laboratory costs. This advancement sets a new benchmark for the industry.

During the conference, Professor Liang Desheng from the Center for Medical Genetics at Central South University in China presented a poster titled "iMedImage®: an end-to-end foundational model for medical image recognition and its application in chromosome analysis." Karyotyping, the gold standard for detecting chromosomal abnormalities, remains critical for diagnosing genetic and hereditary diseases. While AI effectively identifies numerical abnormalities, detecting structural abnormalities remains challenging. This abstract introduces iMedImage®, an innovative end-to-end foundation model for medical image recognition. When applied to chromosomal abnormality detection, iMedImage® demonstrated promising performance and significantly enhanced detection capabilities, achieving a diagnostic accuracy rate of 99.59%, sensitivity of 95.83%, and specificity of 100%. Additionally, the model demonstrates outstanding performance across multiple medical imaging fields, including cellular, pathological, ultrasound, X-ray, CT, and MRI, highlighting its broad application potential.

The launch of Diagens rapid AI karyotype total solution represents a significant breakthrough in the intelligentization of cell experiments. It has received high acclaim from clients in Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, and other regions, with many expressing their intention to collaborate. This showcases Diagens' leading technology and innovation capabilities in the field of AI-driven healthcare.

Looking ahead, Diagens will continue to adhere to the philosophy of innovation-driven development, constantly exploring cutting-edge technologies to contribute more Chinese power to the global healthcare cause.

