'Unlucky Charm': Heineken® And Self-Confessed Jinx Go To Extreme Lengths To Protect The Result At 2025 UEFA Champions League Final

Marco Simeone, next to the purpose-built bar on the edge of the European continent outside Germany.

AMSTERDAM, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 45% of football fans* admit they've stopped watching a match to avoid jinxing the result. In response, for this year's UEFA Champions League Final on 31st May in Munich, Heineken® is celebrating this superstition by sending self-confessed jinx Marco Simeone, a lifelong Inter Milan supporter, to a purpose-built bar for one on the edge of the European continent, in a remote outpost of Germany. In a playful but extreme show of support, the beer brand is honouring his matchday ritual by keeping him far from the action...

Marco has become known among his friends for his extraordinary run of bad luck, claiming his team loses every time he's in the stadium. Rather than risk history repeating itself, he'll be watching the Final from the newly-built 'Marco's Far Away Pub From The Stadium In Munich' which is hundreds of miles from Munich, where Germany meets the sea. The bar has been custom-built to recreate a matchday viewing experience, minus the risk.

Marco Simeone, the jinx, says: “Obviously I'd love to be there, but more than that I want to see Inter win, and if I'm at that stadium, it's just not gonna happen. I've seen them lose everything from cup finals to playoffs to friendlies. I'd do anything for my team, so at this point, it's important I watch from a safe distance. At least I won't have to queue for a beer where I am!”

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® Brand , says: “At Heineken ® , we've always believed that football is nothing without its fans-and that includes the wonderfully superstitious ones. Whether it's wearing the same shirt, sitting in the same seat, or, in this case, staying away from the action, these rituals are a huge part of what makes fandom so special. The bar is our way of celebrating that devotion, and one fan's heroic choice to support their team from a very safe distance.”

A global survey from Heineken® found just how seriously fans take superstition: 43% have blamed themselves for jinxing a game, while 22% believe not watching could improve the result. And when the blame isn't aimed inward, 34% have pointed the finger at someone else proving that when it comes to chasing a win, no possible jinx goes unchecked.

Jill Scott MBE, Football Legend, says: “Superstitions around football may seem irrational to an outsider, but these staunch rituals and beliefs are part of the soul of football fandom. Whether it's wearing the same hole-ridden socks every match or banning a cursed mate from watching, one thing's for sure: football fans don't mess with fate.”

After more than 30 years of being a proud sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, Heineken® is celebrating these quirks that make the game – and its fans – so special. Fans should keep their eyes peeled on Heineken® social channels to see more of how the beer brand is coming to Marco's aid for his heroic act of self-sacrifice, in recognition of his belief his presence would only do his team a disservice. While the rest head to the stadium and the players prepare for the pitch, Marco will be at his remote, purpose-built safehouse with a Heineken® in hand – just in case it helps.

