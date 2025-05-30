403
Brazilian Real Holds Near October Highs As USD/BRL Tests 5.66 Support May 30 Morning Analysis
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of Friday morning May 30, 2025, the USD/BRL exchange rate stands at 5.6676, representing a minimal increase of 0.0001 or 0.00% from the previous trading session close of 5.6675.
The Brazilian real continues to trade near its strongest levels since October, with the currency maintaining resilience despite ongoing market volatility.
May 29 Trading Session:
The USD/BRL pair opened Thursday at 5.6902, showing initial weakness for the real. However, the currency pair closed at 5.6669 according to historical data, indicating some recovery during the session.
May 28 Volatility:
Wednesday's trading session delivered significant volatility for the currency pair, with the dollar closing at 5.6952 against the real, posting a substantial 0.88% daily gain.
During that session, the exchange rate peaked at 5.7178, representing the highest level since mid-May and creating a notable spike in dollar strength.
The dollar's strength during Wednesday's session reflected broader global trends, with the DXY index advancing 0.38% to 99.903 points by the session's close.
Fundamental Drivers
Interest Rate Differential
Brazil's Central Bank recently raised its benchmark Selic rate to 14.75%, its highest level since 2006.
This aggressive monetary policy creates significant carry trade opportunities, with Bank of America strategists noting that "No major currency offers such a high real interest rate," making the real attractive despite fiscal concerns.
US Credit Rating Impact
Moody's downgrade of the United States' sovereign credit rating from 'Aaa' to 'Aa1' on May 16 has continued to weaken the dollar globally.
This downgrade drove Treasury yields lower and spurred a global search for higher returns, providing ongoing support for the Brazilian real.
Trade Performance
Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.44 billion in the second week of May, contributing to a year-to-date surplus of $20.54 billion.
The cumulative trade flow has reached $214 billion, demonstrating the resilience of Brazil's external position. Additionally, Brazil's March trade surplus reached $8.2 billion, well above forecasts.
Federal Reserve Concerns
The recent volatility was partly attributed to Federal Reserve meeting minutes released Wednesday, which revealed growing concerns among central bank officials about inflation persistence.
Nearly all committee members expressed worry about inflation proving more persistent than expected, with officials specifically citing potential Trump administration tariffs as drivers of price pressures.
Market Commentary and Institutional Outlook
Financial institutions have adopted increasingly optimistic outlooks on the Brazilian real:
Santander recently revised its year-end dollar estimate to R$5.80 from R$5.90, attributing approximately 60% of the real 's appreciation this year to domestic factors, "notably the attractive interest rate differential".
Bank of America has taken an even more bullish stance, lowering its year-end dollar estimate from R$5.75 to R$5.50.
BofA analysts believe the real is "about 20% undervalued in real terms, weighted by its long-term average and the largest valuation gap among major Latin American currencies".
Bradesco has revised its exchange rate projection to R$5.70 by year-end, down from its previous estimate of R$5.80, citing "the global weakening of the dollar" as a consistent effect of U.S. trade policy.
However, ING maintains a more conservative outlook, reducing its year-end dollar estimate to R$6.00 from R$6.25 while maintaining caution due to "fiscal risks ahead of the 2026 elections".
Technical Analysis
The USD/BRL pair is currently trading well below its 200-day moving average, positioned around 5.72. The currency pair has established a clear downtrend since mid-April, breaking below key support levels.
Recent price action shows the pair testing support near 5.64, with the next significant support level visible around 5.60. The RSI indicator currently sits at 42, suggesting room for further real appreciation without entering oversold territory.
Bollinger Bands indicate decreased volatility compared to previous weeks, with prices hugging the lower band, suggesting sustained downward pressure on the pair.
Economic Context
Employment Data:
April employment figures significantly exceeded economist forecasts, with Brazil creating 257,528 formal jobs during the month, surpassing expectations of 175,000 positions. BMG's chief economist noted this reinforced views of continued labor market strength.
Inflation Outlook:
Economists have recently lowered their inflation forecasts for Brazil to 5.51% for 2025, down from a previous estimate of 5.53%. While still above the government's target ceiling of 4.5%, this downward trend has been viewed positively by markets.
Economic Growth:
The Central Bank's GDP preview surprised to the upside with a 0.8% monthly rise in March, lifting first-quarter output growth to 1.3% and affirming the economy's underlying momentum.
Market Outlook
Trading Economics forecasts the Brazilian Real to trade at 5.73 by the end of this quarter, with longer-term estimates suggesting 5.92 in 12 months time.
The real's recent strength continues to be supported by high domestic interest rates, favorable trade balances, and global dollar weakness following the US credit downgrade.
The average USD to BRL exchange rate for May 2025 has been approximately 5.6688, with the worst (strongest real) exchange rate in May reaching 5.6128 on May 13, and the best (weakest real) rate hitting 5.7439 on May 7.
