GRSE Shares Near All-Time Highs, Draws Bullish Calls From SEBI-Registered Analysts
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Garden Reach Shipbuilders has attracted bullish commentary from SEBI-registered analysts after the stock surged past key resistance levels and broke into all-time highs on Thursday.</p> <p>SEBI-registered investment advisor Financial Independence flagged a rounding bottom breakout on the weekly chart, noting strong volume behind the move, indicating institutional participation. </p> <p>At the time of writing, Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares traded at ₹3,027.50, down 2% or ₹62.50 on the day.</p> <p>According to the advisor, the breakout above ₹2,950 opens up a near-term target of ₹3,200, while the ₹2,870–₹2,900 zone is seen as firm support. </p> <p>The advisor added that the stock's sustained higher highs suggest dips are likely to be bought into, with broader support also visible around the ₹1,065 level, which aligns with the 21-day EMA and a prior consolidation zone.</p> <p>SEBI-registered research analyst Mayank Singh Chandel also expressed optimism after the stock achieved a prior target of ₹2,800 and entered new all-time high territory. </p> <p>Chandel advised existing holders to continue riding the trend while trailing stop-losses to ₹2,610. </p> <p>For new investors, he recommended waiting for a pullback before considering fresh positions, emphasizing risk management despite the bullish outlook.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'high' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has risen 83.4% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
