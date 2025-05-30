Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
American Eagle Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Downbeat Forecast: Retail Bullish After Stock's Slide

American Eagle Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Downbeat Forecast: Retail Bullish After Stock's Slide


2025-05-30 03:12:27
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) reported fiscal-first quarter results below Wall Street expectations on Thursday, dragging its shares down 7% in extended trading.</p> <p>The apparel brand reported a loss of $0.36 per share, higher than the $0.25 per share loss analysts had expected, according to FactSet. In the year-ago quarter, the company earned $0.34 per share.</p> <p>Revenue fell 4.4% to $1.09 billion, in line with expectations, and comparable sales were down 3%.</p> <p>“The first quarter was a challenging period for our business,” CEO Jay Schottenstein said in a statement.</p> <p>“While we are disappointed with the results, we are taking actions to better position the company and drive stronger performance in the upcoming quarters."</p> <p>Earlier this month, the company published indicative numbers for the said quarter and withdrew its annual forecast.</p> <p>The company attributed the downturn in the business to sluggish consumer spending and certain strategic initiatives that did not deliver the desired results.</p> <p>In the quarter, American Eagle booked a $75 million charge related to a write-down of its spring and summer merchandise inventory.</p> <p>The company expects a 5% decline in revenue in the current quarter, compared to the Street estimate of a 4% drop, and a 3% drop in comparable sales. </p> <p>On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment, however, shifted to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' the previous day.</p> <img> AEO sentiment and message volume as of May 29 | Source: Stocktwits <p>A user indicated that the poor results were already priced in the shares, and the further drop is now an opportunity to buy the stock.</p> <p>American Eagle shares are down 33% year to date.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>

MENAFN30052025007385015968ID1109614681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search