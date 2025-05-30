403
GRSE, Hitachi Energy, Intellect Design Are Poised For Fresh Breakouts: SEBI RIA Financial Independence
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>SEBI-registered investment advisor Financial Independence has highlighted three stocks-Intellect Design, GRSE, and Hitachi Energy-that have shown robust breakouts supported by healthy volumes, bullish indicators, and positive market structure. </p> <p>They believe that these setups could offer good short-to-medium-term trading opportunities.</p> <p>Let's break their analysis further: </p> <p><strong>1. Power India (Hitachi Energy): Cup & Handle Breakout</strong>Hitachi Energy has registered a cup-and-handle breakout on the weekly charts, a strong bullish pattern often signaling multi-week rallies. </p> <p>They note that the stock has convincingly crossed the ₹13,200 resistance level, paving the way for potential upside towards ₹14,500–₹14,800.</p> <p>Financial Independence identified the immediate support near ₹12,500. </p> <p>They further add that the rising RSI and bullish MACD crossover strengthen their bullish view.</p> <p>Power India shares have surged 30% year-to-date (YTD).</p> <p><strong>2. Intellect Design: Symmetrical Triangle Breakout</strong></p> <p>Intellect Design Arena stock has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily charts, signaling a bullish continuation. </p> <p>They add that this breakout has been backed by above-average volumes, suggesting buying strength. </p> <p>They believe that the structure itself remains positive as long as the stock sustains above the ₹1,110–₹1,120 zone. </p> <p>Financial Independence pegged upside targets at ₹1,175, followed by ₹1,225 in the short term.</p> <p>Intellect Design Arena shares have gained 18% year-to-date (YTD).</p> <p><strong>3. Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE): Rounding Bottom Breakout</strong></p> <p>The stock has formed a rounding bottom pattern on the weekly chart and witnessed a clean breakout above ₹2,950. </p> <p>This breakout is supported by robust volume action, indicating institutional participation. </p> <p>They see the next resistance level around ₹3,200, while the ₹2,870–₹2,900 zone is expected to provide strong support.</p> <p>According to them, given the stock's positive momentum and sustained higher highs, dips are likely to be bought into.</p> <p>Financial Independence also notes strong support near the ₹1,065 level, which coincides with previous consolidation and 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).</p> <p>GRSE shares have rallied 87% year-to-date (YTD).</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
