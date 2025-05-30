Beta Bionics Stock Gains After Mixed Analyst Coverage Wolfe Bullish, Goldman Neutral

Shares of Beta Bionics rose Thursday following the initiation of coverage by two Wall Street financial firms on the diabetes-focused medical technology company.

Beta Bionics shares climbed 6.4% to close at $15.36 on Thursday, with an additional 0.8% gain in after-hours trading.

Goldman Sachs assigned Beta Bionics a 'Neutral' rating with a $16 price target, as its technology targets a specific portion of the Type 1 diabetes market.

Still, current consensus expectations already account for most of its immediate growth possibilities.

According to analyst David Roman, Beta Bionics' current valuation reflects two key factors: its projected growth positions it to outperform diabetes peers and SMID-cap medtech firms in the near term.

At the same time, the valuation also prices in the expected need for capital raises to reach cash flow breakeven.

Meanwhile, Wolfe Research signaled optimism by initiating coverage with an 'Outperform' rating and a $20 price target.

Beta Bionics created the iLet Bionic Pancreas device, which automates insulin delivery for individuals with Type 1 diabetes.

Recently, the medical technology firm posted strong Q1 2025 results, with net sales growth of 36% year over year, bringing total sales to $17.6 million.

The company saw growth through a 360% increase in Pharmacy Benefit Plan (PBP) channel sales and a 291% rise in the installed user base, reaching over 19,000.

Operating losses rose to $18.6 million, resulting in a net loss of $28.7 million.

Beta Bionics projects FY25 revenues between $82 and $87 million and gross margins between 50% and 53% while expecting a rise in new patient starts through the PBP channel.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'low' message volume.

Beta Bionics stock has declined 35% so far in 2025.

