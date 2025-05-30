Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Handover Hafiz Saeed And Masood Azhar To India': Rajnath Singh's Strong Message To Pakistan

2025-05-30 03:12:01
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has demanded that Pakistan hand over terror masterminds Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India without delay.</p><p>"If Pakistan is serious about talks, then it should hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India so that justice can be done", Rajnath Singh reportedly said.</p>

