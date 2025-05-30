India's Brahmos Hit Rawalpindi, Other Areas Before Pakistan Could...: Shehbaz Sharif In Viral Video
Sharif said Pakistan had planned to strike India on the night of May 9-10, but before they could respond, India launched its BrahMos missile, hitting Pakistan's various provinces, including the airport in Rawalpindi.Also Read | On Sharif's call for peace talks, India says 'only if it's about vacating PoK'
Speaking at a summit in Lachin, Azerbaijan , Sharif said, "On the night of May 9-10, we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression."
"And we had decided that at 4:30 in the morning after Fajr prayers, Pakistan armed forces led very ably by our field marshal chief army staff sitting here, Syed Asim Munir , to teach a lesson to our enemy," Sharif said.
"But before that hour reached, India again launched missile attacks, and BrahMos hit Pakistan's various provinces, including airport in Rawalpindi and other places,” the Pakistan Prime Minister said.Also Read | Pakistan PM's old video 'deep-scanning' actor Mawra Hocane goes viral | Watch
This is not the first time Shehbaz Sharif confirmed significant damage from Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7.
Sharif had earlier said in an event at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad that Indian missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi and other key locations.
“On the intervening night of May 9-10 around 2.30 am, Army chief Asim Munir called me over a secure line, informing me that Hindustani ballistic missiles had hit Nur Khan airbase and other areas,” Sharif had said, according to news agency ANI.Also Read | 'Pak ready to talk to India, but if they...': In Iran, PM Sharif's tone shifts India-Pakistan conflict
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.
The Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif 'pakde gaye': Pakistani influencer exposes PM's blatant lies
After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.
Later, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment