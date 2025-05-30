Walkie Talkie Listings On E-Commerce Platforms Under Fire, Govt Issues Advisory To Regulate Illegal Sale
A press release issued on May 30 states,“The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has notified Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Illegal Listing and Sale of Radio Equipment including Walkie Talkies on E-Commerce Platforms, 2025.”Also Read | Inside Prashant Kishor's vanity van: Walkie Talkie facility, bedroom, and more
As districts sharing border with Pakistan prepare for second Operation Shield mock drill, which is scheduled to take place on May 31, the government is undertaking measures to curb the unauthorised sale of wireless devices online that may pose risks to consumer safety.Guidelines for online sellers
It was observed that these wireless devices“mislead consumers regarding their legal position and interfere with critical communication networks, including those used by law enforcement and emergency services.”Also Read | Flipkart's online sellers sue CCI over antitrust probe
E-Commerce Platforms and sellers are strictly required to comply with the advisory that states,“No radio equipment shall be listed or sold on e-commerce platforms, if the possession or use of such equipment requires that a frequency assignment from DOT shall be obtained by the buyer. Such equipment (licensed equipment) shall be purchased only from a dealer duly authorized by DOT (DPA holder) listed on the Saral Sanchar portal of DOT.”
Notably, listing or sale of mobile signal boosters and wireless jammers online is illegal. Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, key regulatory and security concerns were raised that prompted government to issue guidelines keeping in mind the safety of its citizens.Walkie-talkie sellers are required to disclose necessary information such as frequency bands on product description.
Walkie-talkie sellers are required to disclose necessary information on digital marketing platforms such as frequency bands on product description,“licensing obligations under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, or the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Use of Low Power, Very Low Power Short Range Radio Frequency Devices (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules.”Also Read | Budget 2024: For online sellers, tax cuts offer relief, but not enough
Only verified sellers with mandatory certification are allowed to sell these products. Non-compliance to these regulations and concealment of licensing information, or Equipment Type Approval (ETA) can attract penalties and platform liability. Sellers must refrain from misleading advertisements or product descriptions as violation may attract penalties laid down under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
