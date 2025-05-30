Bupa Hong Kong Launches Cross-Border Cashless Premier Healthcare

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Partnering with four top-tier medical groups to expand healthcare choices and access in the Greater Bay Area, ensuring effortless direct billing for members

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - Bupa Hong Kong is pleased to announce partnerships with four premier healthcare providers, in response to the increasing demand from Hong Kong residents for comprehensive and accessible medical care in mainland China. The partnership allows the leading health insurance specialist to extend services across 10 cities and 69 locations throughout the Greater Bay Area.Through partnerships with Fosun Health, Prosper Health, The GBA Healthcare Group, and Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, Bupa Hong Kong customers now have access to a broad spectrum of top-tier medical services throughout Southern China. Leveraging our Guarantee of Payment system, customers can benefit from both inpatient and day procedure services without the inconvenience of pay and claim or the complexities of navigating claims process.Aligned with Bupa Hong Kong's commitment to fulfilling the healthcare needs of our customers, these partnerships focus on major healthcare advancements including specialised cancer treatment, effective medical management and comprehensive inpatient care. Customers will benefit from access to an extensive range of specialised services, such as comprehensive cancer care, endoscopic procedures and orthopaedic surgeries.By partnering with these distinguished healthcare providers, Bupa Hong Kong ensures its customers to receive a high standard of medical care. Dedicated to consistently providing quality services, Bupa Hong Kong and its four partners have selected several Tier III Class A hospitals from their extensive network. This tiered system, managed by the Chinese health administration, guarantees quality standards. This selection includes the top hospitals in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan.'We need partners to build the future of quality, convenient and seamless healthcare for our customers. Collaboration with the top-tiered medical providers in the Greater Bay Area is more important than ever,' said'This is about giving our customers more support and providing cross-border, accessible medical care options, whether they need critical healthcare or day procedures. Bupa makes it easy for customers to seamlessly navigate their healthcare journey through our own services and through our network partners.'By integrating direct billing services within the extensive medical network of Fosun Health, Prosper Health, The GBA Healthcare Group, and Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, Bupa Hong Kong simplifies the payment process during hospital stays and other medical facilities visits. This method eliminates the need for upfront deposits and on-the-spot payments at the time of discharge, ensuring that customers receive timely and uninterrupted medical care.In addition to offering payment convenience, Bupa Hong Kong provides round-the-clock support through an experienced and professional case management team, ensuring a personalised and seamless healthcare journey.For more information about the cross-border cashless service, please visit Bupa Medical Insurance Plans | Voluntary Health Medical Insurance VHIS | Bupa Hong Kong .

Bupa An international health insurance specialist

Established in 1947, Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. We are an international healthcare company serving over 60 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers. Bupa has businesses around the world, principally in Australia, the UK, Spain, Poland, Chile, Hong Kong SAR, India, Trkiye, Brazil, Mexico and New Zealand. We also have associate businesses in Saudi Arabia.

Bupa has been a health insurance specialist in Hong Kong since 1976, offering one-stop solutions across domestic and international health insurance, and healthcare services. Our comprehensive medical insurance schemes are tailored to meet individual needs, and we provide health solutions for companies of all sizes. We also have a team of registered nurses, health management professionals, and doctors who provide various expert healthcare support.

Our healthcare provision arm, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), became part of Bupa in October 2013. QHMS offers Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services via a network of over 1,650 provider service points in Hong Kong.

