Young Fundraiser Gets Surprise Of A Lifetime With London Air Ambulance Helicopter Visit
**10-year-old Samson Cohen who raised £1,081.61 for two London charities treated to exclusive behind-the-scenes experience**
*London, 29th May 2025 –* Ten-year-old Samson Cohen got the surprise of his life today when what he thought was a simple donation handover turned into an exclusive visit with the London Air Ambulance helicopter and crew at their London helipad.
Samson, who raised an impressive £1,081.61 at the Ace Café fundraiser on 19th April 2025, believed he was simply delivering his fundraising proceeds when he was surprised with a special behind-the-scenes experience with the helicopter and crew who save lives across the capital.
The surprise visit was organised in recognition of Samson's outstanding fundraising efforts, with the money being split equally between the London Air Ambulance and the London Taxi Drivers' Charity for Children (LTCFC).
His donation will help fund LTCFC's upcoming zoo trip on 9th July 2025 for 200 disadvantaged and special needs children to Hertfordshire Zoo. The funds for London Air Ambulance will help support their vital life-saving missions across the capital.
Colin Greaves, LTCFC Treasurer, said: "We would like to thank and congratulate Samson on his outstanding fundraising efforts. The funds that he very kindly raised for the LTCFC will be used to support London's disadvantaged children, specifically in the delivery of our annual Summer Outing."
The London Taxi Drivers' Charity for Children has been providing outings and support to disadvantaged children in London for 97 years, while the London Air Ambulance performs approximately 1,800 life-saving missions annually across the capital.
