Bp Highlights 30 Years Of Environmental And Educational Support In Azerbaijan

"Seventy-five percent of the social projects we implement are related to the environment," stated Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, bp's Vice President for Communications and External Relations for the Caspian Region, during the opening ceremony of the "National Program" project held under the "4SI Academy" framework, Azernews reports.

"Our operations in Azerbaijan span more than 30 years. During this time, bp has served as the operator managing the country's two most strategic oil and gas fields," he noted.

He emphasized that bp fully understands the responsibility that comes with this trust.

"In addition to our core activities in the oil and gas sector, we strive to contribute to the social life of the community through various projects. Having operated here for over three decades-and expecting to continue for at least another 25 years-we aim to remain actively engaged in society."

"I can say with great pride that 75% of our social projects have been environmentally focused. We also support medium-sized businesses and promote national, cultural, and historical values."

"However, the common thread among all our initiatives is education. Our educational projects span various areas, including preschool, general, inclusive, vocational, and higher education," he added.