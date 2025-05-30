U.S. State Department's Senior Advisor For Europe And Eurasia Visits Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Senior Advisor for European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State Wyatt Toehlke has arrived in Azerbaijan, the US Embassy wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Today, Chargé d'Affaires Hugo Guevara welcomed U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Josh Huck and State Department Senior Advisor for Europe Wyatt Toehlke to the Embassy.

The officials are in Azerbaijan to continue bilateral discussions aimed at advancing U.S. interests, economic prosperity and regional security with senior Azerbaijani officials," the publication reads.

Meanwhile, Senior Advisor for European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State Wyatt Toehlke will participate in the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum.

The forum will be held on June 3-4, 2025, in the Baku Convention Center, bringing together leading industry representatives for strategic exchange of ideas.

This year, Baku Energy Forum, which is part of Baku Energy Week, celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since its inception, the forum has become a key platform for strengthening international relations, exchanging best practices and signing agreements that affect the development of the energy sector not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the region as a whole. The forum brings together leaders of the energy sector, business representatives and representatives of government agencies, contributing to the development of international cooperation in this area.

Baku Energy Week combines three prestigious events: the 30th Anniversary International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition Caspian Oil and Gas, the 13th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition Caspian Power and the 30th Anniversary "Baku Energy Forum". The Caspian Oil and Gas and Caspian Power exhibitions will be held at the Baku Expo Center, while the Baku Energy Forum will be held at the Baku Congress Center, built in an ecological concept.